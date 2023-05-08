20230509-LOC-Grover

Susan Grover, then a fourth-grade teacher at Symonds Elementary, in her classroom in March 2020, with two laptops she was using to work with her students remotely. 

 Sentinel file photo by Michael Moore

Susan Grover, current principal and instruction coach at John D. Perkins Academy in Marlow, will be the new principal of Symonds Elementary School in Keene, according to an announcement from N.H. School Administrative Unit 29.

Jamie Browder can be reached at 352-1234 ext. 1427 or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com

