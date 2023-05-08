Susan Grover, current principal and instruction coach at John D. Perkins Academy in Marlow, will be the new principal of Symonds Elementary School in Keene, according to an announcement from N.H. School Administrative Unit 29.
Grover will be replacing Richard Cate, who is entering retirement and has held the position since 1979, on July 1.
After narrowing the search to two finalists, Grover received “overwhelmingly favorable feedback" at a community forum, according to a news release from the SAU.
Grover has been an educator for more than two decades. In 2001, she came to SAU 29 to teach fourth grade at Symonds Elementary School. Prior to that she taught second and fourth grades in Louisiana. Grover also served as a principal intern in the Keene School District in the 2018-19 school year at Wheelock, Fuller and Symonds elementary schools and at Keene Middle School. She was appointed as principal of John D. Perkins in 2022.
"Mrs. Grover is a compassionate educator who balances strong leadership skills with a focus on best teaching practices to create an engaging learning environment for students and staff alike,” said Assistant Superintendent Ben White in the news release. “Mrs. Grover has been a part of the fabric of Symonds for a long time and will no doubt be welcomed back with open arms by students and staff alike.”
Grover will oversee site operations, services and staff at the school, which currently has a total enrollment of 318 students.
“I am grateful and honored to be able to serve the students, families, and staff of Symonds Elementary School as its new principal,” Grover said in the release. “I look forward to building upon its foundation of excellence and creating a thriving community for our students, families, and staff.”
SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay said Grover brings a “plethora of classroom knowledge and passion for student success” to the school district.
“She has intentionally grown her leadership skills to the point where we are excited to see her flourish in the role of the successor of an icon, Mr. Cate, as the head of Symonds Elementary School,” Malay said in the news release.
The school district has not begun the process of looking for a new principal for John D. Perkins Academy, according to Cathy Dieter, assistant to the superintendent.
