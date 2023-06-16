Five students received high school diplomas last weekend as Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Keene celebrated its first batch of graduates.
The class included Mikayla Evelyn Bruce of Swanzey, Angel Noel Mercado of Keene, Sean Francis Nelligan (valedictorian) of Munsonville, Fitsum Samuel Visser (salutatorian) of Keene and Marisol Orleans Zilske of Keene.
“The fact that we actually just graduated some students over the weekend still seems almost like a dream today,” Chris Smith, principal of Our Lady of Mercy and its affiliated St. Joseph Regional School, said Thursday. “It was just a hope and a prayer all these years.”
Before Our Lady of Mercy opened in 2020, Smith said he’d wondered why there wasn’t a Catholic high school in Keene and if one could be supported.
The increase in enrollment in the years since has shown the need and desire for Our Lady of Mercy, he said.
Nineteen students enrolled in the 9th and 10th grades in the school’s first year. Grades 11 and 12 were added in the past two years, and next school year will bring a total high-school enrollment between 78 and 82, he said.
Around 200 people attended the June 10 graduation on the school’s campus, Smith said.
Last fall, he told The Sentinel Our Lady of Mercy had its eyes on becoming an SAT testing site and developing a National Honor Society. The school was used as an SAT and PSAT testing site in the spring, and Smith expects Our Lady of Mercy will have a National Honor Society next year.
“I thought it was wonderful to be able to create the atmosphere for those tests in our own building,” he said.
Smith started as a teacher at St. Joe’s in 2008 before becoming principal there in 2014. His principal role expanded to include Our Lady of Mercy when it opened in 2020.
Next year will mark another milestone for the high school — graduating the first class that will have spent all four years there.
Over the summer, Smith said he plans to find new ways to make the high school better.
“We’ve been adding stuff every year, and we’ve been growing the school,” Smith said. “This was a great year and we want to make sure we’re doing a great job at each of the things that we’ve introduced to our school.”
Jamie Browder can be reached at 352-1234 ext. 1427 or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com
