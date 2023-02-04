Keene School District voters did not make any changes to this year's warrant at Saturday's deliberative session, but did use the meeting as a platform to urge the state to change the way it funds public education.
The district's $72,619,570 budget proposal now heads to the polls in March, where voters will have the final say on the warrant, which also includes two contract agreements with unions representing teachers and tutors. The proposed 2023-24 school year budget is up $963,667, or about 1.3 percent, from the current year’s operating budget.
If all warrant articles pass, the district would need to raise $38,186,470 in property taxes, for a tax burden of about $3,454 on a house valued at $200,000. This would cause the school portion of property taxes in the city to jump 10.8 percent — or roughly $337 on a house worth $200,000 — over the current year, according to the district's budget presentation Saturday.
After Keene Board of Education members presented the budget proposal at Saturday's meeting, which lasted just over an hour, former N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn pointed out the disparity between the budget increase and the rising local tax burden.
“The budget change is modest, but the tax increase could be large, percentage wise," he said. "And yet when we look at the details we’ve got in the budget, it’s clear that about 38 percent of that increase is due to a drop in state appropriations.”
In the coming school year, the district is set to receive $386,683 less in state "adequacy aid" — the primary source of state funding for school districts — than the current year. That's part of a roughly $1.5 million drop in overall revenue in the budget proposal, according to Ronald Wright, chairman of the Keene school board's finance committee.
Under New Hampshire's public education funding formula, that $1,485,892 revenue decrease needs to be made up with local property taxes. At Saturday's meeting, Keene Board of Education Chairman George Downing called the state's approach to school funding "shameful."
"To expect our schools to deliver quality education based on that funding, it boggles the mind," Downing said. "This system is designed to pit taxpayers against our schools, to pit our schools against our cities. It’s unfathomable to think that you can fund schools properly and fund cities properly without some kind of broad-based tax, to put it all on the backs of property owners in the cities."
New Hampshire has long resisted instituting broad-based taxes like income and sales, instead relying on property taxes and federal dollars to fund most state and local operations and programs.
Downing encouraged the roughly 110 voters who gathered for the session in the Keene High School auditorium to contact their legislators to demand more fair education funding.
“That is where the real change needs to come from, if we want to see our schools continue to improve without breaking the backs of our local communities," he said.
Several local legislators attended Saturday's meeting, including Democratic Sen. Donovan Fenton, who succeeded Kahn, and Rep. Nicholas Germana, a Democrat whose district covers Keene Ward 1. Germana encouraged fellow attendees to speak up on measures currently before the Legislature that could help reduce property taxes in Keene.
Specifically, Germana advocated for a bill that would institute a permanent state contribution of 7.5 percent of retirement benefits for police officers and firefighters. Those costs otherwise would largely fall to municipalities, which would need to raise that money through property taxes.
“We definitely need to address the larger structural problems surrounding funding for education," Germana said, "… but anyway there’s a bill right now that can have an impact on our property taxes to begin renewing the state’s obligation to contribute to the benefits for our police and firefighters.”
Ultimately, voters agreed to send Keene's school budget proposal to the ballot as written. If voters reject the budget proposal at the polls next month, the district’s default budget of $71,027,581 would take effect.
After discussion on the budget, Saturday's meeting moved to a presentation of the two collective bargaining agreements, which are voted on separately. The first is a four-year contract with the Keene Education Association, and the other is a three-year agreement with the Association of Keene Tutors.
The KEA represents approximately 323 teachers, librarians, counselors, nurses and other school faculty. The contract proposal includes estimated pay and benefit increases of $1,164,386 in the first year of the agreement, with a four-year cumulative increase of $9,973,817.
District officials at the meeting said the primary goal of the new contract is to make Keene schools more competitive in a tight educational hiring market. The contract features total annual compensation increases ranging from 2 percent to 3.7 percent over the life of the agreement.
The other contract agreement on the warrant covers the roughly 81 members of the Association of Keene Tutors. Under the collective bargaining agreement, the job title for association members would switch to "classroom assistant," as they help with a range of student needs. The estimated costs for pay and benefit increases in the first year of the contract are $119,876, with a three-year cumulative increase of $629,998.
The warrant also contains two articles asking voters to authorize the district to host a special meeting if either of the contracts fail at the polls in March. These meetings would address only the cost items of the collective bargaining agreements.
In addition to the budget and warrant articles, three of the school board’s nine seats will be on the ballot in March. Four people have filed for those three seats, Downing said: incumbents Jaclyn Headings and Raleigh Ormerod, along with Jennifer Friedman and Carter Chamberlin. A candidates forum is scheduled for March 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Keene High School auditorium, Downing said.
Elections will be held Tuesday, March 14, when polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents of all Keene wards vote at the Keene Recreation Center on Washington Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.