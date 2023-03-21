U.S. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster and Cheshire Medical Center President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso are set to be honored at Keene State’s commencement in May, the college announced Monday.
Kuster will receive an honorary doctorate of humane letters, awarded annually to “an outstanding individual of national and/or international importance," who's made significant contributions to society, according to a news release from the college. Keene State’s commencement is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, on Fiske Quad.
Kuster, D-Hopkinton, won re-election in November for a sixth term representing New Hampshire's 2nd District, which covers the entire Monadnock Region. She founded and co-chairs the Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force. She formed this group “to address the addiction epidemic and ensure mental health is part of the national response,” her office wrote in a news release last April.
Keene State's honorary degree recognizes this and other legislation she helped advance, especially bills prioritizing good jobs and the state's business sector, according to the college's news release.
The college will bestow upon Dr. Caruso the Granite State Award, which honors an individual or organization “that demonstrates outstanding achievement in their field and contributes significantly to the welfare or success of the state,” according to Keene State’s website.
Dr. Caruso is set to retire in May after more than seven years as Cheshire Medical's chief executive. In total, he hasworked for the Keene hospital for more than three decades, and notably played a key role in the region's response to Covid-19, according to the college’s press release. He oversaw the hospital grow from 75 to 242 providers, according to a news release from the hospital announcing his retirement. He also has worked to help launch the hospital’s upcoming family medicine residency program.
In addition to these honors, one graduating student will receive the Leo F. Redfern Outstanding Citizenship Award, although the recipient won't be announced until the graduation ceremony.
The college stated in its release that these three awards “represent a Keene State tradition that spans more than 50 years and honors those whose outstanding accomplishments reflect the vision and values of the College.”
