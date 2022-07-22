20220722-LOC-KSC

Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates presents Keene State President Melinda Treadwell with a check, part of phase two of American Rescue Plan Act funds secured by the County. The college will partner with River Valley Community College and regional health care employers to continue to address a pressing workforce need — a nursing shortage.

 Paul Miller

With the help of $250,000 in federal funds, Keene State College and River Valley Community College are partnering to better address the statewide nursing shortage.

Caitlin Howard can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1441, or choward@keenesentinel.com.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.