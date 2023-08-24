As Keene State students return to campus this week, Chief Medical Officer Barb Berthiaume is requesting they be wary of spreading COVID-19.
“While the pandemic has officially ended, we still recognize the risk of illness to a close-knit community and wish to prevent spread as much as we are able,” Berthiaume, who directs The Wellness Center on campus, wrote in a recent message to the college community.
However, CNN reported last week that weekly hospitalizations were roughly a quarter of what they were at the same time in 2022, as well as lower than they were for most of the pandemic.
The federal public health emergency declaration for COVID-19 expired on May 11.
Keene State employees and students are no longer required to report positive COVID-19 tests results as they were earlier in the pandemic, but are advised to communicate with their supervisors or faculty to follow Keene State’s illness policies.
These include students isolating for at least five days, at home, if possible, but they can also isolate in their residence halls, according to Berthiaume. Once symptom-free or after isolating for five days, students can return to class and campus activity, but should continue to wear masks around others.
Berthiaume’s message also outlined masking if students have had any symptoms of respiratory illness or were exposed to someone who’d tested positive for COVID-19.
In addition to the rising COVID hospitalization rates, higher virus levels are being detected in wastewater samples in the state.
Surveillance at the Keene wastewater treatment plant shows that virus levels rose from undetectable July 17 to 1,244 viral copies per 100 mL on Aug. 14, according to data on the state health department’s website. This is the highest since early April, but far lower than a spike of 4,419 viral copies per 100 mL in early January.
Wastewater surveillance can be used as a warning of COVID-19 spread in communities because the virus is shed in feces, even when someone has experienced no symptoms.
