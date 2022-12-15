Keene State, which began in 1909 as a teacher’s college, has again earned a national accreditation that its president, Melinda Treadwell, describes as the “gold standard” for education programs.
The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation in Washington, D.C., announced the accreditation, which lasts seven years, on Nov. 30. Plymouth State University, also in the University System of New Hampshire, is likewise accredited through the organization.
“This accreditation honors our roots as a teacher’s college and highlights our outstanding programs,” Treadwell said in a written statement. “Current students, faculty and staff as well as education alumni over the years should share in this pride.”
The council states on its website that schools seeking accreditation must pass peer review on standards requiring evidence that graduates are competent and caring educators. Also, the school must "have the capacity to create a culture of evidence and use it to maintain and enhance the quality of the professional programs they offer."
Tanya Sturtz, chair of Keene State's Education Department, said the council’s standards are rigorous.
“It causes us to reflect on our own programs and ensure that we are continuing our excellence in teacher preparation,” said Sturtz, who threw a party for faculty and others Wednesday with sparkling fruit juice and treats to celebrate the accreditation.
Keene State, which has more than 380 undergraduates pursuing education degrees, has maintained accreditation since 1954.
“Part of our job is to train these future teachers on what are good teaching practices, how do they get to know their students, how do they assess their students to know where they are and to be able to plan lessons that would meet the needs of all the students in their classroom,” Sturtz said.
As Keene State education students progress through their studies, they practice what they've learned in public schools throughout the Monadnock Region. Teachers guide them and serve as mentors.
“We have a lot of great partnerships with our area schools and I think that’s what creates such rich experiences for our students as they prepare to be teachers,” Sturtz said.
Education students tend to be dedicated to the mission of helping young people, she said.
“They are not going in for the money,” she said. “They are going in because they see the value of what they are going to be doing and they are passionate about what they are going to be doing.”
Stephen Appleby, director of the N.H. Department of Education's Division of Educator Support and Higher Education, said Keene State deserves commendation for its focus on readying educators.
“Adequately preparing educators for the real-world classroom will help New Hampshire hire the most qualified educators entering the field,” Appleby said in a written statement.
A total of 507 schools are accredited by the council in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.
