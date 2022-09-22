20220923-LOC-KSC Filer

Keene State College students walk out of the Young Student Center last October. The college on Thursday lifted a temporary classroom mask mandate, which took effect two weeks ago when the school said COVID-19 cases were rising.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Two weeks after instituting a temporary mask mandate, face coverings are no longer required in Keene State College classrooms, in line with the original guidance the college issued Sept. 7, when the school said COVID-19 numbers were rising.

