The Keene Board of Education will hold its annual budget hearing Tuesday evening to discuss and get public input on the proposed 2023-24 budget.
The meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m., will be held in Keene High School’s large group instruction area near the cafeteria. Board Chairman George Downing said the hearing will also be livestreamed at http://bit.ly/3HbhkOz.
The hearing will focus on the $72,393,857 budget proposed for the 2023-24 school year, which is $727,954 more than the current year's operating budget, Downing said in an email Monday.
Downing said the board voted previously to reduce the administration's initial budget proposal by $600,000 — from areas other than school staffing — and return about $847,000 from a reserved fund balance created by a surplus in last year's budget.
"While the administration will be challenged to determine where to reduce that $1.447 million from the budget, the board felt it was necessary to reduce the tax burden by that amount, particularly given the reduced revenues and the state of the regional economy," Downing said.
Major budget drivers this year included energy costs, increased costs for required out-of-district tuition and transportation, increased costs to support student services to charter school services and increased construction and material costs for continuing safety renovations at the elementary schools, Downing said.
“The proposed budget includes significant safety renovations to most of our buildings, and a shifting of resources to better support our students; some staffing changes are included, primarily eliminating a number of unfilled positions and a smaller number of staff to cover some gaps in student services,” Downing said.
In addition to feedback at the meeting Tuesday night, Downing said residents can send input to Shayna Pelkey at the SAU 29 Central Office at spelkey@sau29.org.
After the hearing, the school board will have the chance to make any changes based on public input before approving the budget proposal and send it to voters for their consideration. Keene voters can discuss and amend the budget proposal and other warrant articles at a deliberative session, scheduled for Feb. 4, before voting them up or down at the polls on March 14.
In addition to the budget and warrant articles, three of the school board’s nine seats will be on the ballot. The filing period for open school district positions begins Jan. 25 and runs through Feb. 3.
