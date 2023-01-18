Following the Keene School District's annual budget hearing Tuesday evening, which featured strong public support for restoring several special education positions left out of the original proposal, the school board voted to add those roles back to the proposed $72.6 million operating budget that now goes to voters for their consideration.
The public hearing, which drew about 30 people to Keene High School’s large group instruction area, centered around three elementary school special education positions that would have been cut under the initial proposal that went before the board.
After ultimately deciding to add those positions back, along with several other amendments to the original budget proposal, the board unanimously approved a $72,619,570 operating budget for the 2023-24 school year. That's up about 1.3 percent from the current year's budget, N.H. School Administrative 29 Chief Financial Officer Tim Ruehr said at the end of the roughly three-and-a-half-hour meeting.
Ahead of Tuesday's hearing, Keene Board of Education Chairman George Downing said major budget drivers this year included energy costs, increased costs for required out-of-district tuition and transportation, increased costs to support student services to charter school services and increased construction and material costs for continuing safety renovations at the elementary schools.
The district’s default budget of $70,877,414 would be implemented if voters reject the proposed operating budget.
During Tuesday's public hearing, a total of 10 educators and citizens advocated against removing three special education positions — one each from Franklin, Fuller and Symonds elementary schools.
Under the original proposal, the positions cut from the elementary schools would have been reassigned to fill empty special education spots elsewhere in the district, Downing said after the meeting.
Jennifer Kiernan, a special educator at Harrisville-Wells Memorial School in her 14th year in the field, questioned the board how they came to the initial decision to cut those three positions.
"I was shocked to hear this," Kiernan said. "Even though I don't work in Keene, I am a citizen here and was quite surprised."
SAU 29 Assistant Superintendent Ben White said the administration's goal from the beginning was to invest in areas to support all students districtwide. Staffing levels tend to fluctuate throughout the budget development process depending on student numbers, he added.
The initial decision to eliminate the three special education positions, White said, was based primarily on what the district considers appropriate case loads for those teachers.
White said he and other administrators assessed a 10 years of special education enrollment data, and found the number of students with individual education plans has been trending downward. So, White said, administrators proposed investing the resources put into those positions elsewhere in the school district.
“We felt strongly through this budget process that we needed to budget responsibly and in the right areas and that was an area that was one that we couldn’t justify in terms of those numbers,” White said, referring to the process in which they decided to cut the positions.
The board voted 6-2 to reinstate the positions back in the budget, with Downing and Kris Roberts opposing the motion.
The board also voted to add a new special education position to Wheelock Elementary School to ensure each elementary school has equal special education staffing.
After adding these positions to the budget proposal, the board also voted to remove from the budget the previously plan to replace one of these special education positions with three paraprofessionals.
In addition to moving the budget proposal to the district’s Feb. 4 deliberative session, the board voted Tuesday to recommend contract proposals with two labor unions: the Keene Education Association and the Association of Keene Tutors.
The budget proposal doesn’t include the costs of any new employment contracts, which are voted on separately. If those contracts are approved, the costs are added to the 2023-24 operating budget and incorporated into the budget in following years. The school board and bargaining units have already ratified the two contracts on this year’s warrant.
The Keene Education Association represents roughly 318 teachers and other staff such as librarians and school counselors. The costs for pay and benefit increases in the first year of the contract are $1,164,386, with a four-year total increase of $9,973,817.
The Association of Keene Tutors covers aides contracted to work with the schools. The costs for pay and benefit increases in the first year of the contract are $119,876, with a four-year total increase of $629,998.
Due to the changes the board made at Tuesday's meeting, district administrators said they would need to recalculate the tax impact of the budget proposal that now heads to Keene voters.
Voters can discuss and amend the budget proposal and other warrant articles at a deliberative session, slated for Saturday, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m. at the Keene High auditorium, before voting them up or down at the polls in March.
Elections will be held Tuesday, March 14. In addition to the budget and warrant articles, three of the school board’s nine seats will be on the ballot. The filing period for open school district positions begins Jan. 25 and runs through Feb. 3.
