20230118-LOC-Keene Budget Hearing

Susan Hay, a former Keene Board of Education member, speaks to the board Tuesday night about the decision to cut special education positions. Following a public hearing, the board voted to reinstate those positions in the $72.6 million budget proposal that now goes to voters for their consideration.

 Jamie Browder / Sentinel Staff

Following the Keene School District's annual budget hearing Tuesday evening, which featured strong public support for restoring several special education positions left out of the original proposal, the school board voted to add those roles back to the proposed $72.6 million operating budget that now goes to voters for their consideration.

Jamie Browder can be reached at 352-1234 ext. 1427 or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.