A Keene Middle School science teacher has been chosen as a finalist for the state's 2024 Teacher of the Year award, the N.H. Department of Education announced in a news release Monday morning.
Ritu Budakoti is one of four finalists out of a record-breaking 322 nominees from around the state.
The award-selection committee will visit each of the finalists’ classrooms to determine the winner, who will be announced in October, according to the education department.
Sean Donahue from McKelvie Intermediate School in Bedford, Elizabeth Duclos from Pembroke Hill School and Gregory Parker from Manchester Memorial High School are the other three still in the running for the statewide award.
“These educators represent the heart and soul of teaching, and we are proud of their many contributions to the field. We are excited to recognize their talent, leadership and commitment to so many students throughout the state,” said Christine Brennan, deputy education commissioner and member of the Teacher of the Year Selection Committee, in the news release. “These four finalists are champions in education.”
In May, the nominees were narrowed down to 92 by the committee, which is made up of Brennan, state board of education Chair Drew Cline, First Lady of New Hampshire Valerie Sununu, teachers who have won the recognition in the past two years, the N.H. Teacher of the Year coordinator and a U.S. Senate Youth Program delegate.
Of the 92, 14 were local teachers from the ConVal, Fall Mountain Regional, Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative, Keene and Monadnock Regional school districts.
In addition to Budakoti, they included Jacob Gagnon from Walpole Elementary School; Ian Kaplan from Keene Middle School; Matthew Leese from Keene High School; Sarah Fredrick from Monadnock Regional Middle/High School in Swanzey Center; Nicole Tommila from Emerson Elementary School in Fitzwilliam; James Norby from Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School in Jaffrey; Eric Bowman from ConVal High School in Peterborough; Hannah Blair, Emily Broadley, Johanna Kress and Kathy Peters from Fuller Elementary School in Keene; Emily Henderson from Franklin Elementary School in Keene; and Beth Sibley from Jonathan Daniels Preschool in Keene.
Later in May, Budakoti was named alongside Bowman as one of 20 semi-finalists.
