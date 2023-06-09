When dark clouds appeared on Cheshire County’s eastern horizon, they sqaundered Keene High School’s plans for an outdoor graduation on Alumni Field. The event moved into the gymnasium, a quick shift that underscored the Class of 2023’s experiences over the past four years.
“Not only have you persevered through a pandemic, you have helped re-establish Blackbird pride,” Cindy Gallagher, principal of Keene High, began in her welcome speech. “Your collective actions have modeled the true spirit of what we want all of our school community to demonstrate: kindness, leadership, equity and resilience.”
Those comments reflected the evening’s focus on the class’s kindness, virtues and ability to steady the ship of the school’s culture. Or, as valedictorian Elena “Ellie” Grace Fedrizzi put it, the class’ ability to fly a plane.
“Flying is not always smooth, clear blue skies … like flying, high school has had its up and downs. We’ve lost opportunities and connections due to COVID, but like every successful pilot, we’ve adapted,” she said.
Fedrizzi, who recently earned her pilot’s license and plans to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., then turned to the future. “For us, this graduation is just the beginning. Each of us has our own path, our own flight.”
The student speakers also all expressed deep appreciation for the people who helped them along their path, especially the Keene High teachers. Hannah Driscoll-Carignan, the class president, spoke about the importance of their work.
“Unfortunately, for a group of individuals that shape thousands of lives, the treatment of teachers is embarrassing,” she said. “We need more teachers, and we need to treat them to better pay, more respect, and more general support all around.” The audience broke into cheers and applause.
Madeline Lucille Waters, salutatorian, focused on the fact that the class of 2023 is the last class to experience high school before the COVID-19 pandemic. But she didn’t think that defined them.
“We are not just the end of one story, but the beginning of another. In a lot of ways, we had to make the decision of what high school would become after COVID,” she said. “There are certainly things we failed to do, traditions we did not know well enough to save … [but] we’ve absolutely taken the next steps for Keene High to thrive.”
As the graduates walked across the stage, family and friends clustered on the bleacher stairways to take photographs and wave. And then — as Gallagher guided the students to move their tassels — the students suddenly realized they were now Keene High alumni.
As the students-turned-alumni streamed outside, with the rain showers dissipating into a soft, golden sunset, the open horizon reflected Fedrizzi’s final comments.
“I know that you will do amazing things, and as your peer, I know that the future is so much brighter with you all in it,” she said. “You will forever be a Blackbird, so spread those wings.”
The following are members of the Keene High School Class of 2023:
Fatbardh Abdullahu, Ava Moynihan Accorsi, Sadie Ainsworth, Brooke Marie Alexander, Charlotte Elisabeth Alexander, Hunter Charles Anderson, Cutler Bodie Ansevin-Allen, Bradyn Daniel Antosiewicz, Wilfredo Benito Aponte, Chloe Mackenzie Archambault, Amelia Jane Austin, Leonardo Giuseppe Ballaro, Jack Oliver Barker, Pauline Astrud Marvive Batan, Emma Madeline Batchelder, Joel Anthony Beard, Jasmine Leonor Benavides, Autumn Grace Benoit, Jadira Izel Betancourt, Christopher John Birnie, Lillian Rose Blanchard, Jaelynn Riley Bonilla, Jonah Myer Boulton, Kate Elizabeth Brackett, Matthew Peter Branand, Madison Renee Brinson, Matthew Thomas Brown, Isaac Allen Buckley, Felicity Rae Buffum, Owen Peter James Buffum, Daniel Jacob Burge, Jae Hoon Butler, Karmyn Jade Butler, Jason Blake Canavan-Dwyer, Ashley Dora-Ines Card, Donovan Neil Carlson, Lochland Thomas Carter, Madison Marie Carter, McKenna Ryan Castor, Sylas James Castor, David Ynacio Chajon Rodriguez, Christopher Chajon, Molly Ann Chamberlin, Aidan John Chapdelaine, Si On Chen, Patience Elizabeth Choquette, Danica Alexandra Cielinski, Kai Lee Clough, Kaydence Marie Cloutier, Ann Marie Cochran, Coda James Colburn, Isabella Norma Collini, Isaiah Glenn Cook, Sophie Lucinda Copeland, Cazimir John Couble, Scarlett Berry Craven, Kimberly Rose Croteau, Elizabeth Jeannette Cuevas, Remington Violette Currier, Nicholas Francis Cusack, Aleigha Lynn Dalton, Alexis Kiara Davis, Natalie Irene Dean, Joseph Alan Depew, Marshall Omer Dionne, Zachary Grant DiPietro, Annastacia Shackera Dixon, Elizabeth Darby Downing, Meredith Beatrice Downing, Aidan Jay Doyon, Hannah Logan Driscoll-Carignan, Nicholas Joseph DuMond, Damien Weston Dunton, Taylor John Durrant, Mariah Lynn Edaugal, Josephine Doris Evans, Emma Mae Fallon, James Michael Farrington, Chloe Taylor Faucher, Ezra Philip Faucher, Shyla Marie Favreau, Haydyn Phoebe Eleanor Fay, Elena Grace Fedrizzi, Coleman Francis Moynihan Files, Jordan Marilyn Marie Files, Dominique Rose Fontaine, Brady Thomas Froias, Dillon John Froias, Wesley Gavin Frowein, Micah Rose Gagnon, Jade Rayann Galford, Kiera Jacqueline Garcia, Lexi Kamara Garrett, Cadance Joy Gilbert, Garrett James Gitchell, Emma Mae Goldsmith, Mars Goodell, Megan Elizabeth Goodwin, Brendan Thomas Granger, Ashlyn Christina Grayston, Tess Angeline Green, Ryan Charles Greenlee, Damon Jonathan Greer, Jonathan Matthew Griffin, Mikayla Yvonne Guillet, Whitney Elizabeth Hadlow, Baylee Anna Hakala, Chase Grace Hardy, Katie Elizabeth Harrington, Josslyn Elizabeth Harris, Sheridan Grace Harville, Delilah Jayn Hatheway, Sophie Margaret Headings, Emily Charlotte Heath, Evann Cole Hebert, Jack Preston Hebert, Devin Lyle Henderson, Lillian Victoria Henderson, Carter Fisk Hennessey, Benjamin James Hertzler, Natalie Celia Hewey, Chase Thomas Hill, Luke Charles Hlavaz, Isaac Xavier Hobbs, Brianna Paige Hodgman, Alexander Michael Hoefer, Rylan Harper Hogancamp, Connor Charles Holbrook, Ryan John Howard, Reagan Elizabeth Hoy, Mackenzie Reese Inkel, Liam Connor Jarvis, Bergen John Johannesen, Lauren Gabrielle Kasschau, Charles Edward King, Paige Ynez Knapp, Kylie Catherine Knowles, Satoya Komura, Lynx Anne Zhaohui Koning, Lexie Anne Kosakowski, Soleil Pearl Laganiere, Mason Kelly Lavertue, Natalie Sophie LeClair, Timothy Albert Lee, Jeremy Charles Lenox, Kevin Yen Lin, Aiden Patrick Lincoln, Sierra May Lucken, Andrew James Lybarger, Sydney Kay MacLean, Lucas Henry Malay, Heidi Alexis Malila, Jacob William Marcello, Lindsay Jenna Marshall, Gabrielle Lee Martel, Dylan John Maslowski, Eion Alan Matthews, Luke Patrick McBreairty, Victoria Rejeanne McBreairty, Brandon Michael McGrath, Jessamyn Marie McLaughlin-Haupt, Matthew Anthony McLean, Cameron Reese Michelson, Madison Grace Mickelson, Tessa Clare Montgomery, Ava Najarian Moore, Joshua Michael Morel, Trent Anthony Morrison, Owen Xavier Mullins, Trinity Hope Muncil, Jonah Green Murphy, Orion James Murphy, Elliott Adams Murray, Samantha Ann Murray, Connor Kirk Newer, Alex Myrlain Nicolas, Erik Philip Sousa Nolan, Jack Randall Nordberg, Shelby Lynn O’Neal, Xander Leo Olmstead, Ashley Elizabeth Ou, Eliza Daniel Pancake, Samantha Allicyn Panzer, Noah Zane Pellerin, Samuel Jaden Perry, Vanessa Marie Perry, Bud Michael Petranech-Jones, Luke Whitney Petrovich, Vincent Gregory Pierannunzi, David Mark Pinegar, Jr., Kelly Lee Piper, Mia Renee Plaskiewicz, Alyssa Marie Pratt, Matthew Alan Profitt. Jr., Troy Erickson Rabold, Alexandra Eve Radner, Grace Marie Ramsay, Emery Emmanuel Ray, Arlo Kaitlyn Regal, Nathan Floyd Remick, Joshua Thomas Rice, Jack Edward Wilson Riendeau, Zoe Jane Katheryne Roberts, Dillon Robert Rodgers, Emily Joy Rounds, Arianna Brooke Ruskowski, Virginia Arlene Hadley Sady, Nathan Joel Sampson, dMaxwell Pais Santos, Zachary Robert Saunders, Laina Elizabeth Scanlan, Conner Hayden Scribner, Kylee Angelique Shackett, Marin Skylar Shaffer, Skyler Adyn Shippee, Lucius Jeremy Skiffington, Ashlyn Marie Smith, Jack Raymond Smith, Makenna Favorite Smith, Robert Henry Smith, Donovan Thomas Somma, Sebastian Perez Spykman, Rowan Taggart-White Stevenson, Kada Rose Stover, Ayna Kathleen Supernor, Avajean Anna Symonds, Samuel James Thomas, Owen David Thornton, Cal John Tiani, Samuel Russell Timmer, Ruby Lynn Trippodi, Kari Joseph Trotter, Kaylyn Jane Trubiano, Jackson William Truesdell, Sophia Marie Truman, Katie Mae Tustin, Isabella Marie Venezia, Patience Audrey Vicaire, Andre William Villeneuve, Tyler Lee Vorce, Gwendolyn Maybele Walier, Carina Mary Walter, Kayle Rose Walter, Johnathan Fuller Walton, Nadia Aurora Washer, Makenzie Marie Waterman, Madeline Lucille Waters, Zoe Elizabeth Waters, Luke Oscar Weber, Cameron Lilly White, Rain Elizabeth Wiegand, Regan Elizabeth Wilkins, Jared Zachary Woods, Colby Hunter Wright, Mary Stone Yatsevich, Nora May Young, Katly Jane Zumbruski
