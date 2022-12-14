For second straight year, a local school district leader has been named N.H. Superintendent of the Year.
Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District Superintendent Reuben Duncan earned the honor for 2023 from the N.H. School Administrators Association, in coordination with the American Association of School Administrators, according to a news release from the NHSAA. Monadnock Regional School District Superintendent Lisa Witte won the same award for 2022.
Despite the individual nature of the award, Duncan said Tuesday that this award is the result of the hard work by many people in his district.
“I’m certainly very honored to be recognized for this honor," Duncan said in an interview. "I think that it’s a nice way of providing our district some recognition for really what a lot of people have been doing over the past several years."
“Reuben is an outstanding representative of the many school superintendents in our state who work everyday in support of public education," NHSAA Executive Director Carl Ladd said in the news release.He is an innovative leader, a strong and vigorous advocate for students and their families, and is a true Champion for Children."
Duncan will be recognized during the AASA National Conference on Education in San Antonio in February. He was selected by a panel of his peers and from a group of nominees, according to the release from the nonprofit NHSAA.
“I think it's easiest to say that anyone who has had the honor of working with Reuben, whether a parent, community member, learner, ... or staff member, walks away with a new connection and support, a powerful vision for learning, and relentless drive to meet the needs of every learner,” David Dustin, Jaffrey-Rindge Middle/Conant High School principal, said in the news release.
Patricia Layfield, SAU 47 student services director, said she's seen "extraordinary" vision, leadership, compassion and district growth under Duncan's leadership.
“He is known by name across the district by not only staff but also by students… he subs in the buildings, he interacts with learners regularly, he knows them by name and knows about them," Layfield said in the news release.
Duncan said he feels as if he’s receiving this award on behalf of teachers, administrators, support staff and community members who have dedicated hard work to be “uncompromisingly student-focused.”
“I’m working with the very best faculty and staff that I’ve ever worked with as a whole," Duncan said. "I’ve worked with great people everywhere, but this team of individuals who have come together with this unified vision of what we want to see for each and every one of our learners is unmatched in my experience."
He began as the superintendent of the Jaffrey-Rindge School District in 2015. After being a principal and then assistant superintendent of the Keene-based SAU 29, Duncan said he wanted to become a superintendent because he found that level of administration was most beneficial for impacting the entire system.
“Being a superintendent has certainly afforded me the opportunity to be able to take a very systems approach so that we can change the entire organization to make sure we have meaningful and sustainable change and continuous school improvement,” Duncan said.
Duncan also said the students and families of his school district are fantastic. He said the school board has a great group of creative individuals who are willing to take risks for the good of the community.
In the next year Duncan said he’s excited to continue developing partnerships with Keene State College and Franklin Pierce University. In the past semester he oversaw an agreement with education students of FPU to participate in the schools as co-teachers in the Jaffrey-Rindge school district. He said by developing these working relationship, he’s hoping to include more graduate-level students with internships.
