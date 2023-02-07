20230207-LOC-Rindge Memorial

Rindge Memorial School will host this year’s Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District deliberative session, scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

 Sentinel file photo

The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District’s annual deliberative session is scheduled for Wednesday night, when voters in both towns will get the chance to weigh in on a $30.4 million budget proposal, and five other warrant articles.

