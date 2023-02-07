The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District’s annual deliberative session is scheduled for Wednesday night, when voters in both towns will get the chance to weigh in on a $30.4 million budget proposal, and five other warrant articles.
The meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Rindge Memorial School gymnasium.
“This year, we are operating under a default budget. This budget is rooted in costs and projections from December 2020, when the 2021-22 budget was prepared,” School Board Chairman John McCarthy of Jaffrey wrote in a district newsletter in January. “... That means the coming year’s budget has larger increases to catch up with multiple years of inflation.”
If the district’s proposal for the 2023-24 school year fails at the polls in March, a default budget of $29,798,761 would take effect.
This year’s warrant also includes a three-year collective bargaining agreement between with the Jaffrey-Rindge Support Staff Association. It modifies the final year of the existing agreement, and extends the contract for two years. The new bargaining agreement calls for estimated salary and benefit increases of $123,972 next academic year, $195,673 the following year and $202,113 in the 2025-26 school year.
If voters reject the bargaining agreement, a separate article asks voters to allow the school district to hold a special meeting to address cost items in the contract.
Articles five and six are requests to appropriate money to a pair of funds. The first is $400,000, to be raised through taxation, Building Maintenance Capital Reserve Fund for repair and reconstruction of real estate, buildings and capital equipment. The second requests $150,000 for the Special Education Contingency Fund, which holds money for unanticipated special education costs. The $150,000 the district is requesting would come from any fund balance available at the end of the current school year.
After the warrant is finalized on Wednesday, elections will be held Tuesday, March 14. In addition to the warrant, residents will vote for two open seats on the school board representing Rindge, and one representing Jaffrey.
