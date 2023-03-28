Voters in the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School district on Tuesday approved the entire warrant, including the $30.4 million budget and a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Jaffrey-Rindge Support Staff Association.
The $30,382,733 budget passed 663-553. That figureis $2,389,653, or 8.54 percent, over the current year’s budget, according to documents from the district. The district will need to raise $21,494,442 in local property taxes, and the estimated tax impact will be an increase of $1.91 per $1,000 of assessed property value for Jaffrey and an increase of $2.12 per $1,000 for Rindge.
Voters also passed a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Jaffrey-Rindge Support Staff Association, 768-451. It modifies the final year of the existing agreement and extends the contract for two years. The new bargaining agreement calls for estimated salary and benefit increases of $123,972 next academic year, $195,673 the following year and $202,113 in the 2025-26 school year.
Also approved were two other requests to appropriate $400,000 for the building maintenance capital reserve fund, 783-422, and $150,000 for the special education contingency fund, 817-389.
Between two candidates, Christopher Ratcliffe won a two-year term on the school board representing Rindge. He defeated challengerPatrick Romanelli 495-217.Without contest, incumbent Charles Eicher took a three-year seat on the school board representing Rindge.
In Jaffrey, John McCarthy won re-election for a three-year term on the school board. Robert Schaumann won a one-year term as district moderator for a one-year term. Both ran unopposed.
