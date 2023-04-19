20230419-LOC-JR2

Reuben Duncan, superintendent of Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District, and Joan Swanson, director of the Franklin Pierce School of Education, made a 30-minute presentation at the university's Academic Showcase on Tuesday. The two shared information about the student-teaching program offered through Jaffrey-Rindge schools to FPU students, which began last September. An extension to the program for graduate students to pursue internships was also announced, which followed a news release from the two educational institutions last week.

 Jamie Browder / Sentinel Staff

Joan Swanson, director of the Franklin Pierce School of Education, and Reuben Duncan, superintendent of the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District, announced the next steps for the two education systems' collaboration at the FPU Academic Showcase on Tuesday morning. 

