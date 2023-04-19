Reuben Duncan, superintendent of Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District, and Joan Swanson, director of the Franklin Pierce School of Education, made a 30-minute presentation at the university's Academic Showcase on Tuesday. The two shared information about the student-teaching program offered through Jaffrey-Rindge schools to FPU students, which began last September. An extension to the program for graduate students to pursue internships was also announced, which followed a news release from the two educational institutions last week.
Joan Swanson, director of the Franklin Pierce School of Education, and Reuben Duncan, superintendent of the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District, announced the next steps for the two education systems' collaboration at the FPU Academic Showcase on Tuesday morning.
Jaffrey-Rindge and Franklin Pierce announced internship opportunities for FPU graduate students, which is an extension of their existing partnership.
The newly announced graduate internships will offer opportunities for teaching, coaching and club advising in the school district. FPU graduates will also be offered jobs and other stipend positions within the district, according to a news release.
Last September, FPU and Jaffrey-Rindge entered a formal agreement naming the district as the primary student-teaching setting for FPU sophomores, juniors and seniors. The semester-long, multi-phase endeavor began with two sophomore-level sections of the "Design and Management of the Learning Environment" class, embedded into student-teaching and observing classrooms in the district.
Opportunities are offered in elementary education K-6 and K-8. Undergraduates who choose the K-8 program can select science, math, social studies or English as a concentration. There are also general special education internships, which cover kindergarten through 12th grade. Undergraduates pursuing degrees in elementary, secondary or special education are placed throughout Jaffrey-Rindge schools.
The Jaffrey-Rindge school district is made up of two elementary, one middle and one high school.
Superintendent Duncan said teachers and FPU students alike have given great feedback on the program. Many FPU students who had finished the internship program said they felt more confident as teachers, according to a feedback survey conducted at the end of last semester.
“It was absolutely a success for everyone involved because our partnership was 50-50. We’re getting something we need over in our school district, as well as what the college needs as well,” Duncan said.
Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial School and Jaffrey Grade School host the most FPU activity, according to Duncan.
The Academic Showcase was hosted by the university on Tuesday as an opportunity to present programs offered by each department.
