JAFFREY — Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District has named Deanna Zilske as the principal of Jaffrey Grade School for the 2023-24 school year, according to a news release from the district. She will begin the position on July 1.
“We are very excited that Deanna has chosen to join our team and serve as the next Jaffrey Grade School principal,” said JRCSD Superintendent Reuben Duncan.
“Deanna is a dynamic, creative educator and leader. Her depth of experience, passion for learning, and dedication to enhancing the lives of children has been evident throughout her entire career.”.
Zilske was herself a student at Jaffrey Grade School from grades K-3. She had fond memories of the school from her childhood, which is something that ultimately drew her to apply to the position.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to principal a school you went to and loved so much,” said Zilske in the news release. “A top priority for me will be to listen and learn. I want to honor and continue all of the incredible work that is already being done.”
Zilske is currently the principal of Keene Middle School, and has been in that position since 2017. From 2013-2017, she was the principal and an instructional coach at Harrisville-Wells Memorial School. Zilske also has almost 10 years of teaching experience in elementary settings.
N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay and Assistant Superintendent Ben White were unreachable for comment late Monday afternoon about Zilske’s transition into her new role and who will take her place at Keene Middle School.
Zilske has a bachelor’s in theater arts from Wittenberg University, a Multisensory Teaching Approach in Elementary Education from Pace University, a certificate of advanced graduate study in education administration from New England College, and a master’s in restorative practices from the International Institute for Restorative Practices.
Zilske will take over for Susan Shaw-Sarles, current Jaffrey Grade School principal, who will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Shaw-Sarles has been in charge of the school for more than 20 years.
