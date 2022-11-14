Journalist Jason Beaubien's career covering crises on location has taken him from reporting on the Ebola outbreak in West Africa to the drug war in Mexico. Now, it's brought him to war-torn Ukraine, which is fighting to pull back its territory from Russian control.
"I think this is an incredible story of our time," he said in a webinar Monday hosted by Keene State. "I feel honored to be able to be here and document what’s happening."
Beaubien is a global health and development correspondent for NPR, and has filed stories from more than 60 countries across the globe, according to his bio on NPR's website.
He regularly reports on natural disasters, war and other types of human conflict.
The webinar was brought together by Keene State's Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, the dean’s office and the departments of Holocaust and genocide studies; political science; and journalism, multimedia and public relations. Cohen Center Director Kate DeConinck moderated.
Beaubien, who joined the webinar from Ukraine, began by discussing how the war has developed over recent months. Most notably, he said, is how impressive it has been for Ukraine to reclaim territories from Russian forces.
Most recently, he spent the day in Kherson, Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise appearance.
“It’s really amazing to see this city that was pretty much liberated in a matter of days,” Beaubien said.
This is his fifth trip to Ukraine; he has been reporting on the war since right after the Russian invasion in February.
Beaubien also commented on photos he's taken in Ukraine. The images include sites and buildings destroyed in bombings and a subway system filled with people living there after attacks.
He said the hardest aspect of this war to witness is people who are not at all involved with the military being hurt or killed.
“Russia just seems to feel like it’s completely legitimate to launch missiles across Ukraine, whenever it feels like it. More often than not, you end up having collateral damage to civilians," he said. "Seeing that happen to people who didn’t have any desire to get involved in this is really hard."
When asked by an attendee about how he navigates a war zone that is an active crime scene, Beaubien said Ukrainians are taking the issue of investigating and prosecuting war crimes very seriously. When entering a location that has recently been liberated, he said he often sees people gathering evidence. This work, he said, removes a lot of the burden of treading carefully around evidence that could be used to prove war crimes.
Beaubien said telling these stories feels especially important as he senses Ukraine fatigue in the United States around funding and how long the war will continue.
“I feel like it’s important to be telling the stories of people who are living this conflict. It’s outrageous that one state can do this to civilian populations on a regular basis,” he said.
As for the war's future, he doesn’t see Vladimir Putin being willing to give up.
“I don’t see any good off ramps right on the horizon here, which is unfortunate,” he said.
Beaubien also spoke about the challenge of fighting misinformation, a problem he said is due to a vibrant social media landscape in Ukraine leading to a lot of content becoming viral even if it isn't true.
He said reporters battle this by ensuring they find second sources before running with information.
However, he said it’s difficult to follow up with sources due to occupied territories being cut off because of Russian control of cell towers and rolling power blackouts.
Panelists for Monday's discussion were Tom Benoit, a Keene State journalism undergraduate and editor of The Equinox student newspaper; Julio Del Sesto, chair and professor of journalism, multimedia and public relations; Elisa von Joeden-Forgey, endowed chair and graduate program director of Holocaust and genocide studies; and Phil Barker, associate professor of political science.
DeConinck closed the session by thanking Beaubien for participating.
“Personally, for me, this is one of the most powerful interdisciplinary events that I think I’ve ever been a part of,” she said. “It’s really cool to see different folks from various disciplines here at Keene State and our students and others chiming in with questions that show the relevance of what’s happening and your particular work assignment through all these different lenses.”
