20221115-LOC-KSC Screengrab2

A screengrab from Monday's webinar featuring journalist Jason Beaubien, bottom right, an NPR correspondent reporting on the war in Ukraine. Clockwise from left are Kate DeConinck, director of Keene State's Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies; panelist Tom Benoit, a Keene State journalism undergraduate and editor of The Equinox student newspaper; panelist Phil Barker, associate professor of political science; Beaubien; panelist Elisa von Joeden-Forgey, endowed chair and graduate program director of Holocaust and genocide studies; and Julio Del Sesto, chair and professor of journalism, multimedia and public relations.

Journalist Jason Beaubien's career covering crises on location has taken him from reporting on the Ebola outbreak in West Africa to the drug war in Mexico. Now, it's brought him to war-torn Ukraine, which is fighting to pull back its territory from Russian control. 

Jamie Browder can be reached at 352-1234 ext. 1427 or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.