HINSDALE — After nearly 46 years in education, Hinsdale School District Superintendent Wayne E. Woolridge plans to retire at the end of the calendar year.
Woolridge confirmed to The Sentinel this week that he will be leaving at the end of his seventh year with the school district on Dec. 31.
He began his career in education in 1976, teaching high school English in western Montana until 1990. From there, he worked in various administrative positions in N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 — which covers Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland — from 1990 to 2015.
Over the course of those 25 years, he held numerous posts, including stints as principal at Keene High School and Jonathan Daniels Elementary School (now known as Jonathan Daniels Preschool) and assistant superintendent for SAU 29. Woolridge spent his last nine years with SAU 29 as superintendent, according to past Sentinel reporting.
Woolridge initially retired from SAU 29 in 2015, but took the Hinsdale superintendent job that December when that district reopened its search for a new leader.
The Hinsdale district has formed an 11-member superintendent search committee that is scheduled to meet for the first time on Sept. 13, according to Woolridge.
School Board Chairwoman Holly Kennedy said the committee also will meet with members of the N.H. School Boards Association to begin planning the logistics of the search.
As the digital community engagement journalist, James works to build connections with and grow our audiences through social media and outreach. He is a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region and a Keene State alum, and joined the staff in January.
