HINSDALE — The Hinsdale School District announced Wednesday that it has hired Kim Caron as interim superintendent. Caron will step in Jan. 3 after current Superintendent Wayne E. Woolridge retires at the end of this month.
The Hinsdale School Board said in a news release that Caron has more than 20 years of experience as a superintendent and assistant superintendent in public and independent school districts in Connecticut. Since July, he has also been the superintendent of the Sullivan and Surry school districts. He will continue to hold that position, said Holly Kennedy, who chairs the Hinsdale School Board.
“We’re very excited for him to join us. We thank Wayne for his years of service and wish him well," Kennedy said. "He was a really great superintendent, and his retirement is well deserved."
Woolridge began as superintendent in 2015, taking over from interim superintendent Patricia Bassett. He announced his retirement this summer.
Kennedy said the superintendent search committee hopes to reconvene in January and into early February as they assess applicants to be Woolridge's successor. She said the committee has worked hard and put 20 hours into the search since September.
Once selected, the permanent superintendent would start July 1.
The committee is working with a consultant from The Bryan Group, a company that partners with districts and organizations to fill leadership positions, according to the firm's website.
The position is advertised on SchoolSpring with an application deadline of Jan. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.