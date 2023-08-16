HINSDALE — To promote childhood literacy before kindergarten, the Hinsdale Public Library will launch a new reading challenge next week. The program, 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, is slated to kick off Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. at the library on Brattleboro Road.
The Nevada-based nonprofit 1000 Books Before Kindergarten has partnered with the Hinsdale library to inspire parents to read that number of books to their children before they enter kindergarten. At next week's kickoff event, participants will receive a folder with reading logs, said Brenda King, assistant librarian.
“I know 1,000 books sounds like a lot, but in the program, we have broken it down,” King said.
Research by The Ohio State University shows that by kindergarten, children who were read to daily were exposed to at least 290,000 more words than those who weren't, according to an article by the Child Mind Institute. This language development can help kids go on to understand more as they enter school.
The 1,000 books program can take a few months to a few years to complete, depending on how often families read together, King noted.
According to the organization's website, the challenge is broken down into 20 books per week or three books per day for one year; seven books a week or one book per day for three years; or four books per week for five years. With each completed log of 100 books, the Hinsdale library will give out milestone stickers.
Any child from birth until kindergarten is eligible to participate, as are siblings. A book also counts toward the log if it’s repeated and if it’s read by someone who isn’t a parent, King said. Daycare programs and other caretakers are welcome to help kids complete their log, she added.
Every Wednesday after next week's launch, King will host a story time, during which she will read a couple of books and then facilitate an arts and craft activity associated with the books.
“And if I read two books, that means the parents or the daycare, whoever, only has to read one … It’s to foster a love of books, learning and bonding with your child,” King said. “Reading is very important for young children.”
The library will give a free book and a keepsake certificate of completion to those who finish the challenge, King said.
The Hinsdale Public Library is open noon to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.
