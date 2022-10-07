The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District and Franklin Pierce University have entered a formal agreement naming the district as the primary student-teaching setting for FPU sophomores, juniors and seniors. Undergraduates pursuing degrees in elementary, secondary or special education will have the option of being placed throughout Jaffrey-Rindge schools.






