The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District and Franklin Pierce University have entered a formal agreement naming the district as the primary student-teaching setting for FPU sophomores, juniors and seniors. Undergraduates pursuing degrees in elementary, secondary or special education will have the option of being placed throughout Jaffrey-Rindge schools.
Joan Swanson, Franklin Pierce’s director of education, said the multi-phase endeavor began this fall, with two sections of a sophomore-level class, The Design and Management of the Learning Environment, embedded into student-teaching and observing in the district.
She added that the next phases will include integrating more undergraduate classes into the schools.
Swanson said this partnership will give undergraduates more hands-on experience in classrooms, which she believes is the “epitome of experiential learning.”
“The collaboration between the district and the university allows for the course to be taught in the schools, an authentic environment in which lessons are translated directly into opportunities for practice,” Swanson said.
The partnership is also developing a natural pipeline between university students with experience working in Jaffrey-Rindge schools and the administrators who could be hiring them, she noted.
Jaffrey-Rindge Superintendent Reuben Duncan said the district has only ever had a “handful” of students from FPU each year, but this partnership has already brought in around 30 student-teachers and observers.
“We have some needs that we’re able to mutually benefit from one another, and it’s heartwarming to know that we’re finally getting with this university that’s literally a part of our community,” Duncan said.
Through the partnership, he’s hopeful Franklin Pierce students will be able to develop relationships and sustain them over time, instead of constantly switching schools and having to start over with different teachers and students each semester.
“Our hope is that they’ll be able to remain in our district over the course of these three years so that they can be a part of the culture,” he said. “They can learn who the students and teachers are and build relationships.”
Jaffrey Grade School teacher Carrie Smeglin said having Mary Messina, a student-teacher from FPU, this semester has made a difference in her own teaching career.
“Having Mary in the classroom has had a positive effect on how we do things here,” Smeglin said. “It’s been nice getting a young, fresh perspective on how to go about the day-to-day. I’ve been doing this for such a long time that I think I got stuck in a rut sometimes.”
With two teachers in the 3rd grade classroom, Smeglin said she and Messina have been able to make better connections with their students.
“I’m able to pull those students one-on-one to follow along with the lesson or give some immediate feedback to them while Mary is doing the teaching,” Smeglin said.
Meanwhile, Messina said the opportunity has given her mentors who enrich her education.
“I like to look at my teaching experience like a puzzle and every teacher I’ve worked with, I take my favorite pieces from them and fill in my puzzle,” said Messina, a senior.
She said the partnership has given her an opportunity to follow frameworks she’s learned and practice them in an actual classroom in a way that is beneficial for the kids. The close relationship between the school district and the university has also benefited her learning.
“I have way more resources to go outside of myself and Carrie to help support my teaching in the future,” Messina said.
Smeglin said she wants to see Franklin Pierce continue to partner with her school district.
“I like the fact that we’re kind of taking this community of students that are hoping to become teachers and we’re cultivating them to be proficient, strong and confident teachers,” she said.
And she hopes the students will return to Jaffrey-Rindge schools when they have graduated and are looking for positions.
“I’m hoping with a continued partnership between Franklin Pierce and the Jaffrey Rindge district, we can continue building those relationships with those students,” Smeglin said, “and hopefully they’ll come to us when they’re ready.”
