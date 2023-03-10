Candidates running for the Keene Board of Education are advocating for mental health resources, building maintenance and supporting public schooling ahead of Tuesday's elections.
Carter Chamberlin, Jennifer Friedman, incumbent Jaclyn Headings and incumbent Raleigh Ormerod are vying for the three, three-year seats on the nine-member school board.
Carter Chamberlin
Carter Chamberlin, 68, stressed the key role public schools play in children's lives.
“Public education is the biggest mechanism we have to help our kids prepare for the life path they want,” he said. “Without it, kids will have fewer choices in life. In a world with so many possibilities, that would be very sad.”
Chamberlin served on the school board for a three-year term starting in 2008, an experience he said gives him a good understanding of the ins and outs of being on the board. During this stint, he said he helped oversee the process of bonding and building the new Keene Middle School on Maple Avenue.
He said he wants to advocate for maintaining all of Keene's existing school buildings, and that he would do this by comparing their maintenance schedule with industry standards and finding any problems that aren’t being addressed.
Because he spent 40 years in IT management, Chamberlin, now retired, said he feels confident in using his data-analysis skills to make informed decisions. Previous work he did on the board was guided by data, he said, adding that he's open to changing his mind on procedures to follow the best interest of the school system.
“I just try to be a conscientious and straightforward person."
Jennifer Friedman
Jennifer Friedman, 51, said she’s interested in serving on the school board because her children greatly benefited from their years in public education, and she’s a believer in what it does.
“I want to take a stand and be a strong defender and advocate of keeping public money in public schools, and making sure that our teachers have their freedom to teach what is necessary,” Friedman said.
She said the way the financial burden falls on local property taxpayers is problematic. And if elected next week, she hopes to advocate for and facilitate communication between parents, teachers, administrators and the school board.
Friedman, now retired, spent 15 years as a library director in Acton, Mass., and said that throughout her career, she worked with teachers on curriculum matters, addressing issues of intellectual freedom and pressing for students to have access to books.
She said she supports public education because it gives children an important environment as they interact with kids who are different from themselves to learn how to be responsible and respectful citizens.
“They all sit in that classroom together at a public school, and they learn together and they have an opportunity to learn from each other,” Friedman said. “That is elementary, that is something that doesn’t happen really anywhere else.”
Jaclyn Headings
Jaclyn Headings, 56, is running for her second term on the board, and said she’s passionate about public education because her career in software support is a product of it. She believes public schooling is the foundation of what America is as a country, and everyone should be able to experience it.
“The reason I’m running again is because I truly do care about our district and care a lot about our students,” she said.
Headings, currently the board's vice chair, added that another reason she's running is because continuity in board members ensures the district's continued efficiency.
She said she's most interested in tackling issues of mental health and substance misuse. The district is already working on these problems, she said, but she wants to see continued effort in getting everyone the resources they need.
She opposes Education Freedom Accounts, also known as vouchers, because she said they chip away at enrollment and revenue for public schools.
New Hampshire has two voucher programs, the education tax credit program and the Education Freedom Account program. The first provides a tax credit for donations made to private-, parochial- or home-school students. The second allows these students to spend the equivalent of the per-pupil share of state funding, according to citizenscount.org.
Headings said she doesn't want Keene residents to take on a greater property tax burden because the state pulls back funds.
As for her role on the school board, she said she takes it seriously by reading meeting materials ahead of time, connecting with parents and checking in with students.
“I just hope that [voters] will see and recognize the hard work and commitment I’ve done the past three years and recognize, as I said, continuity is important,” Headings said. “That helps ensure that the board can continue to keep the momentum that we’ve had, especially this year, and support our students.”
Raleigh Ormerod
Raleigh Ormerod, 57, said he is running for re-election to continue improving quality and safety within the district.
He said he’s most interested in continuing to address school culture, and that the board has enacted many policies to target bullying, racist harassment, vaping and drug use. The solution is rooted in having a system in which teachers and students can report incidents appropriately, so the school can provide appropriate interventions, he said.
“The school is charged with developing and delivering an education experience for all of the students; we can’t just punish students and give them outside school suspension,” Ormerod said. “We need to restore them.”
Because of his ongoing experience as a Keene city councilor, Ormerod said he knows how to get things done and connect with the right people. Using his connections locally, he is looking to bring Big Brothers Big Sisters to the Keene School District.
Funding is another issue Ormerod cares about, and he said the voucher program is the wrong way to go.
“Not only do they take money from the public schools, but they give it to bodies that are not accountable to the public for how they’re being used,” Ormerod said.
Public education allowed him to grow his career in business management, financial management and executive roles, he said, in describing his deep interest in protecting it.
“My education prepared me to overcome many challenging life circumstances … I’d like Keene kids to have the same, or perhaps even better, education and passion for excellence that I had.”
Keene residents from all five of the city’s wards will vote at the Keene Recreation Center on Washington Street on Tuesday. The polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to choosing school district officers, voters will consider the district warrant, which asks voters to consider the proposed $72,619,570 operating budget and other funding. The warrant can be found at https://bit.ly/3SfnqRS.
