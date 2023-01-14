Opponents of a state law restricting what public school teachers can legally say to their students about discrimination won a round in federal court in Concord Thursday, where Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the statute can move forward.
“Given the severe consequences that teachers face if they are found to have taught or advocated a banned concept, plaintiffs have pleaded a plausible claim that the [law is] unconstitutionally vague,” Barbadoro wrote in his ruling.
The 2021 statute prohibits educators from telling students that some individuals by virtue of age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion or national origin are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, consciously or unconsciously.
It is commonly called a “divisive-concepts” law, although those words do not appear in the text.
Violations can lead to people being stripped of teaching credentials, even if they didn’t intend to break the law, or if they only said something that could be viewed as implying an infraction, the judge said in his ruling.
Civil lawsuits are also possible under the Republican-backed law.
Backers of the statute say it is a proper anti-discrimination measure that doesn’t block teaching, but does limit preaching about discrimination.
Opponents say it chills classroom discussions and puts teachers in the impossible position of trying to teach history, social studies and other topics without running afoul of vague provisions.
Robert Malay, superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which covers Keene and six nearby towns, said in an interview Friday that teachers are concerned about the law.
“It caused pause for what might have otherwise been free-flowing, open discussion that led to critical thinking for our students,” he said.
There was even general talk on social media about offering a bounty for those who found teachers in violation.
“This put so many teachers in a space where they were like, ‘Oh my God, I better really be careful and there are obviously things I’m going to get called on and I don’t want to lose my livelihood,’ ” he added.
Malay said allegations were made with the state Department of Education that two teachers in SAU 29, one at Keene High School, violated the law. Malay said that when the broader context of the allegations were examined, it was determined there was no violation.
Malay said teachers know they are to provide facts to students about history and other subjects, not tell pupils what to think.
It’s not clear how many teachers in New Hampshire have faced allegations of breaking the law. The state Human Rights Commission, which is involved in administering the law, did not return calls for comment Friday.
Plaintiffs’ attorneys say they hope that through the lawsuit’s discovery phase, they’ll be able to get statistics on how many allegations of infractions have been made.
Megan Tuttle, National Education Association-N.H. president, said Friday she is not aware of any such complaint advancing beyond an initial investigation.
In addition to the court challenge, there is also legislation, House Bill 61, to repeal the law. A total of 1,257 people have submitted online testimony in favor of the repeal bill, and 74 were in opposition.
Margaret Byrnes, executive director of the N.H. Municipal Association, submitted a written statement in favor of the bill and against the law, which also applies to instruction given to public employees.
“Although we do not specifically support any of the teachings that are prohibited by the statute, NHMA opposes the state controlling or mandating what municipal employers are permitted to say to their employees, so long as they are not encouraging illegal conduct,” she said.
“The law has served only to intimidate and confuse people and discourage open communication among public officials and employees, chilling open discourse.”
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, and Deputy Majority Leader Jim Kofalt, R-Wilton, released a statement Thursday after testimony on HB 61 before the House Education Committee.
“It’s appalling to see that Democrats in our state are attempting to repeal our anti-discrimination statute,” they said.
“At today’s hearing, supporters of the HB 61 repeal called for mutual respect, fairness, and a society that is fully open to participation by everyone. We agree 100%. Unfortunately, repealing our anti-discrimination law would have precisely the opposite effect.”
They also said the law doesn’t prohibit teaching about racism that has occurred throughout history.
“What it does prohibit is teaching children that some of them are inherently racist based on their skin color, sex, race, creed, etc. Is that not what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. called for when he said, ‘I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character? ’”
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Christina Kim Philibotte, chief equity officer of the Manchester School District, and Andres Mejia, director of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice for the Exeter Region Cooperative School District.
Plaintiffs’ attorneys declined to say what their next steps will be on the case beyond pursuing discovery, or whether they would seek an injunction to block enforcement of the law.
