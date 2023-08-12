20230812-LOC-Community College

Perry Spearman is among the 50 apprentices who have used the Community College System of New Hampshire’s ApprenticeshipNH program to start a health care career at The Elliot.

 Courtesy of The Elliot

A $3.2 million federal grant will help the Community College System of New Hampshire maintain and expand apprenticeship opportunities in the trades, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, clean energy, education, health care and more, an official with the system said Friday.

