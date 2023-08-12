A $3.2 million federal grant will help the Community College System of New Hampshire maintain and expand apprenticeship opportunities in the trades, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, clean energy, education, health care and more, an official with the system said Friday.
There are currently about 2,800 people in the state who have paid apprenticeships in which they learn on the job and receive classroom instruction to gain certification in various fields, Anne Banks, the community college system’s apprenticeship programs manager, said in an interview.
The goal is to increase that number to 3,500, she said. The U.S. Department of Labor grant was announced early this month.
The Community College System’s ApprenticeshipNH program offers incentive funding to encourage employers to participate, as well as financial support for the apprentices themselves, Banks said.
“The biggest benefit from the employers’ standpoint is that it really helps them build a talent pipeline,” she said. “On average, there is a 75 percent to 80 percent retention rate for apprentices in this day and age.”
There is a lack of workers in many industries, and this is one way to address the problem, Banks said.
Older employees pass along their skills to a new generation of workers, who are earning money and learning what they need to know to work in a new career.
The ability to get a paycheck while learning new job skills is especially important for people who want to change careers but still need to earn a living, Banks said.
On its website, ApprenticeshipNH lists opportunities throughout the state. On Friday, there were listings in accounting, automobile repair, heating and air-conditioning, medical assistance, carpentry and cooking, among others.
The program’s western hub, which includes Keene and the Monadnock Region, has 66 registered apprenticeship programs and 348 active apprentices.
The Hilb Group, which has an office in Keene, has a listing for an internship in the insurance industry. American Steel Fabricators in Greenfield has one for a welder/fitter.
John Knorr, a regional coordinator for the program’s western and northern hubs, said he has been working to expand apprenticeship opportunities in Cheshire County.
Apprenticeships are often thought to center only on the trades and serve as an alternative to traditional higher education.
In reality, there are multiple fields that offer apprenticeships. Some require college work paid for by employers. Also, some apprentices will go on to get a bachelor’s degree to further their opportunities.
“You come out with no debt and a really good-paying job, so it’s really kind of a win-win,” Knorr said.
The Community College System’s campuses include River Valley Community College in Claremont, which also offers classes in Keene.
