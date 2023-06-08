STODDARD — James Faulkner Elementary School 5th-graders made history by being the first class to camp on the Little Big Forest during their annual school trip this week.
In a camping trip that lasted two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, nine Faulkner students spent the second night in the Little Big Forest. The trip was aided by Kroka Expeditions, a nonprofit wilderness expedition school based in Marlow.
“This [is] a historic visit,” Geoffrey Jones, chairman of the Stoddard Conservation Commission, which is purchasing the forest, said. “The first of what we hope will be dozens, if not hundreds.”
The commission finished raising funds for a $1.5 million project to purchase the forest, plus $100,000 extra to be put into a stewardship fund for future projects on the land last month.
The forest is 40 acres of undeveloped land with 4,000 feet of shoreline on the southern end of Highland Lake.
Jones became passionate about protecting the property’s ecology, recreational value and wildlife habitat when the land went up for sale by owner Steve Wilson in April 2021.
Wilson approved the commission’s plan to preserve the land in July of that year. An October 2022 appraisal determined the land was worth $1,335,000. Another $200,000 was estimated for project costs, bringing the total amount to purchase and protect the property to $1.5 million, according to a February news release from the commission.
The purchase was made possible by a $400,000 grant from the N.H. Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Forest Service Community Forest Grant Program, $30,000 from the State Conservation Committee Moose Plate Grant, $258,000 from eight foundations and $212,632 from 287 individuals.
The official closing date on the purchase is scheduled for July 7, according to Jones.
Amanda Bridges, a 4th- and 5th-grade teacher at Faulkner Elementary, has been leading her students on the annual trip for eight years.
There’s a lot of value in taking the students on the annual trip to the Pickerel Cove and Highland Lake area because many of them don’t have experience being out in the woods of Stoddard or even camping at all, she said.
The camping experience usually includes canoeing, hiking, swimming and sleeping in tents, she said.
Although the weather was cold, Bridges was proud of how her students handled it, she said.
“For a bunch of 10- and 11-year-olds, I have not seen new campers handle weather we’ve been dealing with more gracefully,” Bridges said. “Like chipping in and noticing when other people need help.”
Amelia Herne, 11, said she was having a lot of fun getting in touch with nature and learning new skills. The students learned how to make food outdoors, canoe, start a fire, set up a tent and camp safely during the trip.
Canoeing was her favorite, Herne added.
“I freak out when I’m not in control of stuff, so having my friends and teachers helping with that and canoeing is really good,” Amelia said.
Another student, Aleah Wallace, said her favorite part of the trip was jumping off a tall rock into Highland Lake, while the class was swimming in the lake earlier that day.
“It was really scary because I’m scared of heights, but it was fun,” Wallace, 10, said.
By bringing students into the wilderness, Jones hopes students would feel connected to the outdoors and be inspired to protect the land around them.
Jones added that he’d like to see Faulkner Elementary and the town be a template for other communities and schools in New Hampshire to start protecting local wilderness.
“Once [students] become connected and get involved, these kids become stakeholders and they are invested in it,” Jones said. “When you connect [with] a place, you’re going to take care of it.”
