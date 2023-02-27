20230224-LOC-Fall Mountain Filer

Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon

 Sentinel file photo

Fall Mountain Regional School District voters will get their final say on this year’s warrant, including a $35.1 million budget proposal and a petition article to study Walpole’s potential withdrawal from the district, at the polls March 14.

Jack Rooney can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1404, or jrooney@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @RooneyReports.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.