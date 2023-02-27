Fall Mountain Regional School District voters will get their final say on this year’s warrant, including a $35.1 million budget proposal and a petition article to study Walpole’s potential withdrawal from the district, at the polls March 14.
Here’s a look at this year’s warrant in the district, which covers Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon and Walpole:
Budget proposal: The $35,059,225 proposed budget is down $848,836, or 2.36 percent, from this year’s budget. For a property worth $200,000, the proposal carries estimated tax increases of $18.28 in Acworth, $149.56 in Alstead, $330.36 in Charlestown and $115.12 in Walpole, and an estimated decrease of $96.96 in Langdon. These figures do not reflect the impact of any end-of-year surplus funds, which could reduce the tax burden.
If the budget proposal fails at the polls, a default budget of $35,791,563 would take effect.
Teachers contract: Article 2 asks voters to approve a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Fall Mountain Educational Teacher Association. The contract calls for estimated salary and benefit increases of $478,593 next year, $488,540 the following year and $462,203 in the 2025-26 school year. This equates to an average wage and benefit increase of 4 percent for all union members.
On a home worth $200,000, passage of this contract would lead to additional property tax increases of $32 in Acworth, $96 in Alstead, $126 in Charlestown, $46 in Langdon and $40 in Walpole, according to figures provided by the district.
Hot topics: The final warrant article, submitted by petition, asks voters whether the school board should study Walpole’s potential departure from the district. If the article succeeds at the polls, the district would create a committee to conduct the study, which would come at no cost to the district. At the deliberative session earlier this month, Craig Vickers of Walpole, who submitted the petitioned article, said the intent behind it is to give Walpole residents more control over the budget for elementary schools in that town.
Vickers, a former chairman of the Fall Mountain school board, said this withdrawal study would differ from a similar one conducted in 2019 on the feasibility of Charlestown’s departure from the district (a prospect that voters soundly rejected in 2020). But opponents of the article, including school board member Shelly Andrus of Charlestown, said this year’s proposal to study Walpole’s withdrawal is analogous to Charlestown’s effort three years ago, and would likely be just as costly and divisive for the district.
Neither the school board nor the budget committee recommends that article. The two groups are also unanimous in their opposition to another petitioned warrant article, which would rescind the budget committee’s authority and replace the panel with an advisory budget committee.
Fall Mountain created a budget committee last year, after residents voted 912-473 to approve a petitioned warrant article establishing the eight-member group. The budget committee has authority to set the budget proposal that goes to voters. The article on this year’s warrant proposes stripping the group of that power, and making the budget committee an advisory board. The article calls for the selectboards in each of the district’s towns to choose one member each, and the school board to select two, all for one-year terms.
Articles of Agreement amendments: The Fall Mountain warrant also features a pair of articles seeking to amend the district’s articles of agreement.
The first would eliminate the requirement that the district maintain elementary schools in North Charlestown and North Walpole. District officials have clarified, though, that there are no imminent plans to close either school, and that this article would give voters in those towns the ability to make decisions about the future of elementary schools there.
The second warrant article relating to the articles of agreement would prohibit the closure of schools in North Walpole or North Charlestown without a majority decision from voters in Walpole or Charlestown.
Also on the warrant: Two other warrant articles ask voters in Acworth and Langdon to authorize spending money from capital reserve funds for projects at schools in those towns. The district is asking Acworth voters to approve spending $23,000 from the Acworth Schools Capital Reserve Fund to repaint/stain the exterior of Acworth Center School. The other warrant article asks Langdon voters to spend $37,500 from the Langdon School Capital Reserve Fund to install a new leach field at Sarah Porter School.
Lastly, the district is asking voters in all five towns to appropriate up to $250,000 to the High School Capital Reserve Fund, with that money to come from any year-end unassigned fund balance. Charlestown trustees of trust funds would hold these funds, and any withdrawals would require the consent of voters districtwide.
Contested race: Incumbent Andrew Collins and Cheryl Hoffman are vying for a one-year term on the school board representing Walpole.
Voting: Fall Mountain follows an official-ballot format, so voters will consider the entire warrant at the polls. District residents vote on the school district warrant at the polls in their own towns. Polls will be open Tuesday, March 14 at:
Acworth Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Alstead Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Charlestown Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Langdon Municipal Building from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Walpole Town Hall for Walpole residents and St. Peter’s Church, 38 Church St. in North Walpole, for North Walpole residents, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
