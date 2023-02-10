LANGDON — Fall Mountain Regional School District voters on Thursday rebuffed two attempts to increase the annual budget proposal during a roughly three-hour deliberative session that ended with a spirited discussion on the prospect of Walpole leaving the district.
Ultimately, voters in the district — which covers Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon and Walpole — sent the proposed $35,059,225 budget to next month's ballot without any changes. If that proposal fails at the polls, a default budget of $35,791,563 would take effect.
Both the rejected amendments to the budget offered during Thursday's meeting in the Fall Mountain Regional High School auditorium in Langdon would have moved the proposal closer to the default budget.
The first, from Acworth resident Sarah Eaton, would have raised the budget to $35,706,725, "adding $647,500 to cover teachers and paraprofessionals." District officials noted, though, that the extra funding would not necessarily have gone toward those staff positions. The school board and district administrators determine how budgeted funds are spent. Eaton's amendment ultimately failed 92-66 by a vote of raised cards.
Immediately after that vote, Billy Stahl of Walpole proposed an amendment to raise the budget proposal to $35,791,564, or $1 more than the default budget. Stahl declined to offer an explanation for his amendment, which attendees also rejected by raising their cards to vote.
Opponents who spoke against the amendments said the alternative proposals would rob voters of a choice at the polls in March.
“I think that the voters have a clear choice when they go the polls," school board member Andy Collins of Walpole said. "Either they support what we supported, or they’re going to think that we need more, and they’re going to not support it and then the default budget will kick in and there will be plenty of money for everyone.”
The $35.1 million budget proposal that will appear on the ballot is down $848,836, or 2.36 percent, from this year’s budget. For a property worth $200,000, the proposal carries estimated tax increases of $18.28 in Acworth, $149.56 in Alstead, $330.36 in Charlestown and $115.12 in Walpole, and an estimated decrease of $96.96 in Langdon. These figures do not reflect the impact of any end-of-year surplus funds, which could reduce the tax burden.
Aside from the budget, voters also used Thursday's annual session to dig into issues of local control within the school district. The article that generated the most passionate discussion asks voters whether the school board should study Walpole’s potential departure from the five-town district. If the article, submitted by petition, succeeds at the polls, the district would create a committee to conduct the study, which would come at no cost to the district.
This article comes three years after Fall Mountain voters soundly rejected Charlestown’s effort to withdraw from the district. Prior to that district-wide vote, a committee studying the withdrawal proposal voted 7-3 to recommend Charlestown’s departure. The committee’s minority warned the move would increase costs both in Charlestown and in what would remain of the district, and could force services to be cut.
But Craig Vickers of Walpole, who said he collected more than 40 signatures in a matter of hours to add the article to this year's warrant, said this request is not analogous to Charlestown's earlier withdrawal effort.
“I love Fall Mountain. I love Walpole," said Vickers, a former chairman of the Fall Mountain school board. "This is not about an anti-Fall Mountain campaign. It’s not the same as the prior study. This is about Walpole wanting to have the decisions over what happens in their pre-K-8 schools. Bottom line."
School board member Shelly Andrus of Charlestown disagreed with Vickers.
“I’m absolutely against this," Andrus said. "And I do not understand how this is any different than what Charlestown tried to do three years ago. I don’t see any difference. They wanted control of their K-8 [schools]. They wanted more flexibility when it came to their students and control over their school."
Vickers initially tried to amend the article to add a cost of $30,000, but the district's attorney, Gordon Graham, said that amendment was not legally sound because it would substantively change the article.
Even if that amount got added to the article, Andrus would have questioned if it was sufficient for such a study.
"I can assure you that it was probably more than $30,000," Andrus said, referring to Charlestown's withdrawal process. "There’s also an emotional cost, there’s a cost to this district, a cost to our employees. It takes time to come back together. We had a withdrawal [proposal] a couple of years ago and we’re still trying to come back from it.”
A pair of warrant articles that ask voters to alter Fall Mountain's articles of agreement also generated significant discussion. The first would eliminate the requirement that the district maintain elementary schools in North Charlestown and North Walpole, but district officials were quick to note that there are no imminent plans to close either school.
“The purpose of this is to give the towns the right to make the decision about the school within their towns," school board Chairwoman Sarah Vogel of Acworth said. "As it stands right now, Charlestown and Walpole do not have the ability to decide if they want to have a school in the villages that are part of their town.”
The second warrant article relating to the articles of agreement would prohibit the closure of schools in North Walpole or North Charlestown without a majority decision from voters in those towns. A pair of amendments, which collectively generated about 30 minutes of debate, would have broadened this article to apply to any public elementary school in the district, but both proposals failed.
The lone successful amendment of the evening came from Vickers on another petition warrant article he submitted. The article would rescind the budget committee’s authority and replace the panel with an advisory budget committee.
Fall Mountain created a budget committee last year, after residents voted 912-473 to approve a petition warrant article establishing the eight-member group. The budget committee has authority to set the budget proposal that goes to voters.
The article on this year’s warrant proposes stripping the group of that power, and making the budget committee an advisory board. The article initially called for the school board to appoint the seven members to one-year terms on the advisory budget committee. Vickers' amendment changed that to call for the selectboards in each of the district's five towns to choose one member each, and the school board to select two.
The remaining articles on this year's warrant went to the ballot unchanged with limited discussion. One of those articles asks voters to approve a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Fall Mountain Educational Teacher Association. The contract calls for estimated salary and benefit increases of $478,593 next year, $488,540 the following year and $462,203 in the 2025-26 school year. This equates to an average wage and benefit increase of 4 percent for all union members.
Two other warrant articles ask voters in Acworth and Langdon to authorize spending money from capital reserve funds for projects at schools in those towns. The district is asking Acworth voters to approve spending $23,000 from the Acworth Schools Capital Reserve Fund to repaint/stain the exterior of Acworth Center School. The other warrant article asks Langdon voters to spend $37,500 from the Langdon School Capital Reserve Fund to install a new leach field at Sarah Porter School.
Lastly, the district is asking voters in all five towns to appropriate up to $250,000 to the High School Capital Reserve Fund, with that money to come from any year-end unassigned fund balance. Charlestown trustees of trust funds would hold these funds, and any withdrawals would require the consent of voters districtwide.
Fall Mountain residents have the final say on the warrant at the polls on March 14, when voters go to the polls in their town of residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.