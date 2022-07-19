Keene High School is welcoming new leadership to its Cheshire Career Center.
Richard Towne will assume the role of director on Aug. 1, N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay announced Tuesday. Towne succeeds Samantha Belcourt, who has held the position since 2020.
Towne is currently the principal of Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon.
As the Cheshire Career Center's director, he will oversee its operations, services and staff, according to a news release from SAU 29.
The Cheshire Career Center is one of 25 career and technical education centers throughout the state, according to its website. It provides education and training to high school students from Keene High, Fall Mountain Regional High School and Monadnock Regional High School.
"The Cheshire Career Center plays a major role in supporting the workforce development needs of the region," Towne said in the news release. "I look forward to collaborating with our business and community partners in innovative ways to continue growing our vibrant local economy."
Towne is well versed in the worlds of both career technical education (CTE) and school administration. He holds a master's of educational administration from the University of New Hampshire, the news release notes. He also received a bachelor's of science in industrial arts education from Keene State College in 1994.
During his career, he has held several administrative roles in school districts throughout the state — including his current post as principal of Fall Mountain, which he has held since 2016.
He served as principal in the Franklin School District for more than five years before starting at Fall Mountain, and was also associate dean of students at Pinkerton Academy in Derry.
Additionally, Towne was CTE director/assistant principal at Spaulding High School in Rochester, and a CTE teacher in both Salem and Pittsfield.
Malay said in the release that Towne's past experience "will be of great benefit to the students and staff of the Cheshire Career Center."
