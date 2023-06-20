Editor's note: This information was submitted by the school, subject to light editing. Students are listed in alphabetical order.
LANGDON — Fall Mountain Regional High School has announced members of the Class of 2023 who graduated Summa Cum Laude, meaning with highest honors. The graduation was this past Saturday at the high school.
Miranda Anderson
Parents/guardians: Tabatha Anderson and Frank Anderson (Walpole)
Plans after graduation: After graduation, Miranda will continue her education at Colby Sawyer College. She will earn her bachelor’s in nursing before her master’s to become an APRN.
Extracurricular activities: Miranda played soccer and softball during her time at Fall Mountain. She was involved in Ski and Snowboard Club, Green Group and National Honors Society. She was also part of the marching and concert band all four years at Fall Mountain.
Honors and recognitions: She received the Harvard Book Award and a Coach’s Award for softball focusing on leadership. She was on high honor and honor roll throughout her four years. She graduated as an N.H. Scholar with a STEAM designation as well as an NHIAA Scholar Athlete.
Employment and other activities: Every year since middle school, she has participated in Memorial Day parades. She has been able to play taps at almost every Memorial Day parade since her 7th-grade year. She has also been able to participate in the Bellows Falls Fire Parade over the last four years.
Kaleb Houle-Lawrence
Parents/guardians: Jessica Damaziak and Adam Damaziak (Alstead)
Plans after graduation: Kaleb Houle-Lawrence will be attending Stanford University in California this fall. He will continue his academic career in the fields of mathematics, French and education.
Extracurricular activities: Throughout high school, Kaleb consistently participated in French Club, serving as the secretary for the past three years. Additionally, he was an active member of Student Council and served as the school board representative for two years. Kaleb was also the president of National Honor Society, participated in QuizBowl, and was a peer mentor for freshmen. He also was a peer adviser for the Keene State Upward Bound (TRiO) program. He has also presented at three language teacher conferences, including the New Hampshire conference (where he was awarded Best of N.H.), the national AATF conference and regional NECTFL conference.
Honors and recognitions: Kaleb was awarded as a National Merit Finalist by the College Board, as well as with the National Rural and Small Town Award for his NMSQT/PSAT scores. In French, he was awarded a gold medal for the National French Exam in 2023 and 2022 (placing in the top 10 French students nationally for class-level both years), as well as a silver medal in 2021. In 2021, he was also designated as a finalist in the documentary category for National History Day. This year, he also passed the STAMP assessment and was awarded the Seal of Biliteracy.
Employment and other activities: For the last three years, Kaleb has also interned with the Franco-American Centre, a nonprofit organization aimed at promoting and preserving Franco-American culture and heritage. He has worked on the blog team and helped volunteer at several annual events as well as establishing an online conversation group for French-speaking teenagers.
Madison Kelley
Parents/guardians: Rebecca Kelley and Roger Landry of Alstead, and Rick Kelley and Jessica Kelley of New London
Plans after graduation: Madison plans on taking business classes at River Valley Community College, with a goal of being a successful entrepreneur by combining and promoting agriculture, trades and photography.
Extracurricular activities: Throughout her high school career, she has enjoyed photography, farming, health science, animal science, writing, woodworking, metals, forestry management and maple sugaring. Madison also took several classes through VLACS, which gave her experience with a different learning model.
Honors and recognitions: Madison has had a longstanding goal since sixth grade to keep straight As. She was pleasantly surprised when she received the Summa Cum Laude award. Madison developed a passion for agriculture, including livestock, forestry management and maple sugaring, over her high school years. Early on, she has always had a skill for writing and photography and can’t wait to meld all her interests into one. Her overall goal is to create a business where local services/trades and small farms can be promoted within the community through her talent of writing and photography.
Employment and other activities: Outside of school, Madison works at Dustin's Sugarhouse. Her family owns Worker Bee Farm where she assists with animal care and other farm tasks and responsibilities. Madison is also a member of the Langdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and is excited to help and support those in her community.
Jager Klema
Parents/guardians: Brendan Klema and Terrell Klema (Charlestown)
Plans after graduation: Jager is committed to UMass Amherst as a public health sciences major. After his BS, he plans to attend a physician’s assistant program.
Extracurricular activities: During high school, Jager played varsity baseball for three years (minus one due to COVID), varsity soccer for four years, and XC running/skiing intermittently for four years. For other extracurriculars, he participated in Spanish Club senior year, QuizBowl for all four years, and National Honors Society for junior and senior year.
Honors and recognitions: Jager Klema graduated Summa Cum Laude. He has received High Honors, New Hampshire Scholar, and the Division III N.H. Scholar Athlete Award.
Ella Livengood
Parents/guardians: Joy Livengood and Lindsey Livengood (Alstead)
Plans after graduation: After graduating, Ella plans to attend the University of New England in Biddeford Maine, with a major in sustainability and business.
Extracurricular activities: During Ella’s time in high school, she participated in a variety of activities. Ella played volleyball and softball for all four years, competing at the varsity level for three. She was also a part of the peer mentor program, and member of the National Honor Society. Starting her senior year, Ella also contributed to the Executive Council activities for her class.
Honors and recognitions: Ella is a New Hampshire Scholar and achieved high honors. She was a marshall last year in the Class of 2022 graduation, as well as won the Elmira Key Award. This year Ella won the Greater Manchester Black Scholarship, Oscar and Irene Makinen 2023 Community Service Scholarship, FM National Honors Society Scholarship, the Kiwanis Scholarship, a scholarship from the Oliver J. and Dorothy Penniman Hubbard Fund and the Karen McCormick-Putnam Scholarship.
Employment and other activities: Starting in Ella’s senior year, she began working at Burdick’s (Walpole Handmade Chocolate) part-time and she volunteered at the Monadnock Humane Society in Swanzey over the summer.
Grace St. Pierre
Parents/guardians: Cory St. Pierre and Brian St. Pierre (Acworth)
Plans after graduation: She will study French, linguistics and TESOL (among other things) at Stony Brook University.
Extracurricular activities: Throughout high school, she was part of French Club, and then became president of the French Honor Society. She was also secretary of the National Honor Society, and since freshman year she has also been involved with Green Group.
Honors and recognitions: Grace received the Seal of Biliteracy last year after completing her third year of French. And this year, she received a bronze medal in the Grand Concours, a national French exam competition.
Employment and other activities: Grace has interned at the Franco-Americain Centre of N.H. for the past three years, writing for and managing their blog project.
Isabelle Walz
Parents/guardians: Bridget Walz and Dean Walz (Walpole)
Plans after graduation: Izzy is going to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering.
Extracurricular activities: Izzy was on the varsity ice hockey team in Keene all four years of high school. Izzy was also the treasurer of Green Group and in Student Council. Additionally, she is in National Honor Society and has served as a peer mentor. Last summer, she participated in the Advanced Studies Program at St. Paul’s School (ASP) where she spent five weeks learning about statistics, data science and coding.
Honors and recognitions: Izzy has been designated as a Collegeboard National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program Scholar. She is also a New Hampshire scholar and a Wildcat winner. Izzy received the excellence in pre-Calculus award last year. She won an Oliver J. and Dorothy Penniman Hubbard Scholarship Fund award, the Val Lizotte Memorial Scholarship, and a Together We Can scholarship.
Employment and other activities: For NHS, Izzy often works in the community, such as at the food shelf and Christmas events. For Student Council, she has run blood drives, food drives and fundraisers for the community. At ASP, Izzy did data analysis for the N.H. DHHS to help set up their 988 number.
