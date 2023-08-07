SWANZEY CENTER — Initial work to renovate and consolidate Monadnock Regional School District elementary schools is slated for this summer and fall, according to school board Chair Scott Peters, who said last week that the district was expected to close on a $21.5 million bond for the $41.5 million project this week.
Peters said the first two phases of work include moving the softball field currently next to Mount Caesar School across the street to the Monadnock Regional Middle/High School campus, as well as an architect creating "detailed drawings" for the construction to be done at Mount Caesar.
“The intent is to move the field and get it seeded by fall so that it is ready for next spring’s softball season,” Peters, of Troy, wrote in an email.
Mount Caesar will be the first building to undergo construction, Peters said, with the work on that campus expected to commence in spring of 2024.
The district intends to renovate the elementary schools in Troy, Gilsum and Fitzwilliam (Emerson), while Mount Caesar in Swanzey Center will be expanded to support K-6-grade students from Richmond, Roxbury and Swanzey. Cutler Elementary School in West Swanzey, which currently serves grades 3 through 6, will close under the school-board-approved plan.
The project is intended to save the school district more than $10 million over 20 years, Peters shared in a presentation at the district's annual deliberative session in February.
Voters in the district, which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy, approved the $21.5 million bond for the project along with the rest of the warrant at the polls this past March.
The bond request passed 862-492, surpassing the three-fifths majority required for approval, according to official results.
The district plans to pair the bond with $19,385,850 in state building aid, Peters said.
“Due to the structure of the state budget for the biennium related to building aid, we are receiving $6,835,360.23 in FY24 and $8,673,319.77 in FY25, with the final 20% after completion of the project, which is $3,877,170,” Peters said via email, noting that this last piece could be reduced if the project comes in under budget. “We do not have specific timing on when we are receiving our FY24 portion.”
Superintendent Lisa Walker (formerly Witte), said officials haven't yet decided where Mount Caesar students will go when construction begins at that campus.
"That's part of this work that's coming up this year is planning for some of those logistical pieces," Walker said.
A presentation Peters gave to voters in January anticipated work to finish in summer 2026. He was unreachable Monday for an updated timeline.
Superintendent search
The district is also moving forward in its search for a new superintendent, and has brought in The Bryan Group to help. The Nevada-based organization focuses on filling superintendent and leadership positions.
Peters said the school board formed a superintendent search committee at its July 18 meeting, comprising board members Kristen Noonan of Fitzwilliam, Lisa Steadman of Troy and Cheryl McDaniel Thomas of Swanzey.
A series of committee meetings will begin in mid-August with The Bryan Group.
"These committee meetings will be public, posted meetings, and all are welcome,” Peters wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.