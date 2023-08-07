20230808-LOC-Mount Caesar

Planned construction work at Mount Caesar School in Swanzey is slated to begin in spring 2024, according to Scott Peters, chair of the Monadnock Regional School Board.

 Judy Lundahl

SWANZEY CENTER — Initial work to renovate and consolidate Monadnock Regional School District elementary schools is slated for this summer and fall, according to school board Chair Scott Peters, who said last week that the district was expected to close on a $21.5 million bond for the $41.5 million project this week.

Jamie Browder can be reached at 352-1234 ext. 1427 or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com






