PETERBOROUGH — Following Tuesday night's deliberative session, ConVal School District voters will see this year’s warrant, including a $56.1 million budget proposal, go as-is on the ballot on March 14.
The proposed budget and nine other articles went uncontested during the session at ConVal Regional High School, where roughly 50 people attended. The ConVal district covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple.
The operating budget consists of $53,819,282 and an additional $2.287 million for programs funded by federal dollars. The $53.8 million operating budget proposal is up $718,246, or 1.35 percent, over the current year.
Under the budget proposal, the district would need to raise $41,369,716 in local property taxes, up $1,538,293, or 3.86 percent, according to the school board.
During the meeting, School Boar Chairwoman Janine Lesser of Peterborough said the budget proposal is the product of six months of work by district officials.
"We believe that it is a fair budget, it represents a commitment to our students and staff that will allow us to implement our strategic plan and it is fair to the taxpayers,” Lesser said.
If the budget proposal fails at the polls next month, a default budget of $54,744,674 would take effect.
The other warrant articles ask for voter permission to appropriate any remaining funds at the end of the current fiscal year to various trust and capital reserve funds.
Specifically, ConVal’s warrant asks voters to appropriate: $500,000 to the building capital reserve fund, $125,000 to the energy trust fund, $75,000 to the technology trust fund and $25,000 each to the equipment and health maintenance trust funds.
A separate article seeks an additional $250,000 for the building capital reserve fund. If approved, that amount would be in addition to the $500,000 from the previous warrant article, and also would come from unassigned fund balance at the end of the current school year.
To view the full warrant, visit bit.ly/3WWSXJ0.
In addition to the warrant, voters in March will elect six members to the 13-member ConVal School Board. The ballot will feature one school board seat each in Antrim (for a three-year term), Bennington (for one year), Francestown (for three years), Hancock (for two years) and Peterborough (for three years).
Polls will be open on voters Tuesday, March 14 in the town of their residence.
Jamie Browder can be reached at 352-1234 ext. 1427 or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com
