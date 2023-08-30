The ConVal School Board has hired a consultant to help guide its research into how to address under-enrollment in the district, according to Dublin resident Alan Edelkind, vice chair.
This study will determine how many schools the "shrinking" district population requires, a news release from Edelkind notes. The student enrollment is just under 2,000, while the capacity across ConVal's 11 schools is 3,350, according to the release.
In Monday's news release, Edelkind wrote that the board has concerns about the high costs of maintaining enough staff to keep conditions safe for students and the burden on taxpayers of funding underutilized buildings.
“We have charter schools that are coming in, people are homeschooling their children, and there’s no growth in town population,” Edelkind told The Sentinel.
For its consulting needs, the school board chose to move forward with Prismatic Services, a North Carolina-based company with experience helping school districts plan for the future, including in New England, according to Edelkind.
“They’re the best firm we could find to do it,” he said. “... This thing will be totally community driven; we’re committed to that.”
Over the next several months, the company will work to analyze the district and come up with recommendations in December for how to move forward.
In September and October, Prismatic Services will begin a series of meetings with the residents of each of the district's nine member towns, each lasting around an hour and a half.
There will also be an online forum and surveys for residents to leave input and answer questions posed by Prismatic Services.
Edelkind said he understands that many ConVal community members wish to keep the schools as they are, but lack an understanding of when the student population gets too small, the school can be harder to maintain.
Safety is becoming an issue when some schools have 30 or 40 children to three or four adults, he said.
The upcoming public-input meetings include sessions at Peterborough Elementary School on Sept. 26, Dublin Elementary School on Oct. 4; and Hancock Elementary School on Oct. 5. All of the meetings are at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.