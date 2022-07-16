PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal School District on Friday announced four new administrators who have started or will start at various schools.
Shawne Hilliard began as community principal for Dublin Consolidated School and Hancock Elementary School on July 1, according to a news release from the district. She most recently worked in Weare as principal of Center Woods Upper Elementary School while also serving as principal of Weare Middle School. Hilliard was previously a Title I instructor and taught 4th and 5th grade students at Chester Academy.
She succeeded Nicole Pease, who also served as principal for Dublin Consolidated School and Hancock Elementary School.
Richard Simoneau started July 1 as assistant principal at ConVal Regional High School in Peterborough. Simoneau joins the school district after working as assistant principal of Elm Street Middle School in Nashua, according to the release.
He succeeds assistant principal Steve Bartsch. Over the years, Simoneau also served as Conant High School’s assistant principal, athletic director and was a social studies teacher at the Jaffrey school.
Kevin Proctor, who has been ConVal’s girls’ basketball coach since 2017, is expanding his role into director of athletics and co-curricular activities starting July 25.
Proctor succeeds John Reitnauer.
Proctor previously worked at Souhegan High School in Amherst for 16 years as a science teacher and oversaw the 10th-grade team at Souhegan as well as advising students on ethics. He also coached varsity and junior varsity basketball for ConVal, and coached basketball at Souhegan, in Antrim and North Berwick, Maine.
Timothy Iwanowicz is the new teaching principal Temple Elementary. Prior to this, Iwanowicz was a teaching principal at Greenfield Elementary School and a supervising principal at Francestown, Greenfield and Hancock elementary schools. Iwanowicz has also taught fourth and fifth grades.
Iwanowicz succeeded Fabiola Woods, who’d served as teaching principal since 2017.
“Each of these individuals is highly qualified and brings a diverse background and skillset to their new roles,” ConVal Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said in the release. “I’m incredibly excited for the contributions they’ll make in directly impacting the lives and experiences of our students.”
ConVal School District served roughly 2,000 students across 11 schools during the 2021-22 school year. The district covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple.
