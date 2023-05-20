Amid enrollment declines, the ConVal School District has established a new committee to study school consolidation or reconfiguration, district officials said this week.
The district’s current student enrollment is just under 2,000, whereas the capacity across ConVal’s 11 schools is 3,350, according to a news release the district issued Wednesday. With no anticipated increase in the foreseeable future, the school board formalized a process to research reconfiguration or consolidation, said Dublin resident Alan Edelkind, a school board member who chairs the new committee.
The board made the decision to do this last September, he said.
The ConVal district covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple and operates eight elementary schools, two middle schools and a high school.
Any consolidation or reconfiguration would require a two-thirds vote from all towns, Edelkind said.
The research project will span at least six months, he said, and there will be a report issued at the end that shares the findings and options.
“And the recommended option could be anywhere from doing nothing to doing a consolidation or reconfiguration,” Edelkind said. “It could be a multi-year process, and we’re under no illusions that if we did something, this would be a one-and-done type situation.”
In addition to Edelkind, people on the Strategic Organization Committee include school board members Elizabeth Swan from Temple, Richard Dunning and Tom Burgess from Peterborough and Dan Harper from Hancock, as well as Superintendent Kimberly Saunders.
The school board determined a need for an outside company to weigh in to ensure the research process is “fair and impartial,” Edelkind said.
When a company has been chosen, the committee will expand to include selectboard members, parents, students, teachers, staff and community members.
“We have made no plans, no decisions or anything, and we will not do that until the entire committee is formed,” Edelkind said.
By the 2027-28 school year, ConVal is expected to have 1,889 students, according to Edelkind, who said future enrollment numbers were calculated this past December by the New England School Development Council based on birth statistics.
The NESDC is a private, nonprofit educational organization in Marlborough, Mass., that works with approximately 300 affiliate schools, according to its website. It assists with leadership recruitment, facility decisions and staff development programs.
The ConVal district is by no means alone in seeing enrollment declines. In 2002-03, enrollment in New Hampshire’s public schools was 207,684 students compared to 161,755 in 2022-23, according to the N.H. Department of Education.
This isn’t the first time school reconfiguration has been discussed in the ConVal district, but this is the first time the school board has made formal plans to research the possibility, Edelkind said.
“We are required to be totally transparent and open with everybody as we formalize the entire process,” he said. “This is the first time that we have gone to an outside company to help us with that.”
Edelkind added that there will be community forums during this process and he expects the first one to take place in July or August. The committee also plans to go to individual towns to talk to residents about the project, he said.
The committee is entering this process with no preconceived plans or notions on any potential changes, he noted.
“We proceed with an open mind,” he said, “fulfilling our mandate to provide the most educationally rich, cost effective, safe and responsive environment to our students and community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.