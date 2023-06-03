JAFFREY — After celebrating their last prom, four Conant High School seniors recently placed seventh in the secondary-school level’s Showdown Improvisation Challenge of the Destination Imagination Global Finals in Kansas City, Mo.
The Jaffrey team, named the Improvables, attended the competition alongside eight other groups from New Hampshire from May 20 to 23. Ultimately, Conant tied with a team from Forth Worth, Texas, in the finals for seventh place in their category.
A team from Carrollton, Texas, took top honors in the improvisation category.
The Conant team at the global finals consisted of Sabria Arsenault, Jaykob Hagstrom, Ella Weinmann and Helen Martynuska. Teams from 14 other countries, as well as every American state and Canadian province, competed in a variety of categories, according to a news release from the organization.
Each team chooses to compete in one of the categories — technical, scientific, fine arts, improvisational, engineering, service learning and early learning.
Destination Imagination is a worldwide problem-solving competition. All challenges are open-ended and allow teams to “express themselves creatively and take full ownership of their solutions,” according to the news release.
Anne Wentworth, the Conant team’s coach, has been with the team for five years, and said this squad had been prepping since September.
The four seniors were sent to the global finals after placing first in the secondary-school level of New Hampshire’s Destination Imagination improvisation challenge March 25.
Prior to last month’s competition, the team was given 10 famous people to research and 10 possible scenarios, according to Weinmann, one of the members. When it was their turn, they picked famous ballroom dancer Misty Copeland’s name out of a hat, along with a circumstance, which was a dancing competition.
Before beginning, they had two minutes to craft props from garbage bags and rubber bands. Weinmann said she made a puppet to dance with.
“They get items and they just whip [props] out in two minutes,” Coach Wentworth said. “That’s why you practice all year and then they make a play for five minutes.”
During this time, the team had a chance to demonstrate how much they had researched the possible people and circumstances, Weinmann said.
The seniors “really nailed it,” Wentworth added.
The four team members have been friends and have participated in Destination Imagination every year since 4th grade, according to Weinmann. Wentworth said she pulled them into the high-school team when they were 8th-graders because she was so impressed with their skills.
“It’s really a pleasure to watch them change over the years,” Wentworth said.
Weinmann is sad to see her time as a Destination Imagination competitor come to an end, but said she hopes to become a judge for the competition.
“It’s kind of strange that it’s happened and it’s over but I’m excited for the next portion of my journey with DI,” Weinmann said.
She noted that Destination Imagination has set her and the rest of the team up to not be scared.
“I’m going into environmental science, and I think all that really stems from our experience in DI because last year we did an engineering challenge and that really opened my eyes to how fun it can be,” said Weinmann, who will attend Suffolk University in Boston. “DI definitely changed all of our lives and trajectory for the better.”
Heather Linstad, activities director for the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District, said the high school is incredibly proud of the students for their success.
“They are a resilient group,” Linstad said. “They worked very hard for it, and we’re really happy they accomplished their goals.”
