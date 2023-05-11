JAFFREY — Anne Marie Osheyack will be the new assistant principal of a merged Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School and Conant High School, the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District announced Tuesday.
Osheyack will take over July 1 for Hether Shulman, the current assistant principal of the middle and high schools, who is retiring at the end of this school year.
Also effective July 1, the two schools will operate under the same name, Conant Middle High School, according to their principal, David Dustin. They already share a building on Conant Way and will now share a mascot, the oriole; and one set of colors, orange and black.
“The goal [in merging the schools] was to make sure that as we move forward, we can do so with one common identity and make sure all the middle-school learners and teachers feel inclusive to the school environment,” Dustin said.
He said the final step of the merger won’t bring any substantive changes as the two schools already share administrative offices and teachers. The school counseling center and the library and media center were also previously combined.
“This is the sort of capstone on a long process, and we’ve purposely taken a plotted course to get here,” Dustin said. “We started with some basic administrative merging at the beginning of the process, about five years ago now.”
School officials made the changes slowly to make sure that students and staff in the building felt included, he explained.
Despite the merger, middle- and high-schoolers will remain physically separate, according to Dustin. A wing of the building will still be dedicated to the middle school, and there will also continue to be “grade-level teams,” he said.
And even though STEM and music classes are held on the first floor in shared rooms, high-schoolers and middle-schoolers will not be in the same classes at any time, he noted. The two cafeterias will also remain separate.
The decision to merge was made in the 2017-18 budget cycle, and it was initially focused on making sure administrative systems were blended and combining resources, such as the library, according to Dustin.
“We crafted a vision where we realized that having middle-school and high-school learners having access to a lot of similar opportunities and opening mentoring between the two grade spans can benefit learners at both ends of the 6 to 12 grades consistently,” he said.
Dustin led the hiring committee that chose Osheyack for the assistant principal post.
“I think she’s a wonderful teacher, and she’s well liked by the community,” he said. “She has a great sense of what learning looks like and how to help teachers develop the opportunities to bring learners to the learning.”
Osheyack, now an English teacher at the high school, first joined the school in 2017 and has more than a decade of experience teaching English at the high-school level. As a current team leader of Conant High School, she has also worked with other teachers in the district to develop curriculum, a news release from the school district states.
“I get energized talking about the craft of teaching with others, and I find that the most reinvigorating professional development that I’ve participated in are the ones where I’ve gotten to learn and talk with other teachers about their craft and bring new things back to my own practice,” Osheyack said in the release. “... I’d love to empower teachers to share those strengths and get us into each other’s classrooms so that we build on this culture of shared learning and teaching.”
