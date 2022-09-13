20220913-LOC-KSC Filer

Keene State College students walk down Appian Way last October. The school is now requiring masks in all classrooms until Sept. 22 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the college recently announced. 

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Keene State students are wearing masks in class for at least two weeks after the requirement was reinstated following a rise in COVID numbers, while protocol at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge remains unchanged.

Tim Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @timmnail.






