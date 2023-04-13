The Keene School District is looking for a new middle school principal, ahead of Deanna Zilske's departure to lead Jaffrey Grade School starting in July.
A search committee has identified five candidates they wish to interview and determined a set of draft questions, according to Brian Campbell, assistant superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29. The interviews are scheduled for Tuesday.
He expects a follow-up with candidates on May 2, when the committee will meet with them and a group of Keene Middle School students and staff. A parent forum will be held later that evening, he added.
Based on the feedback from the sessions, Campbell said he expects the school board will move forward with someone at its May 16 meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Keene High School.
The committee comprises nine Keene Middle School staff members, a board-member liaison and a principal from a sending town.
Campbell said the goal is to find a candidate who is as capable and strong of a leader as Zilske. He added the committee would like to find someone to maintain the strong culture that has been established and who is focused on the needs of students and staff. He hopes they will be collaborative, transparent, visionary, data-oriented and student-centered.
“She’s a progressive thinker, an outstanding leader and has built a strong school community and culture for learning and building,” Campbell said, of Zilske. “She will be sorely missed; we wish her the best. She leaves KMS in a good position.”
Zilske has been principal of Keene Middle School since 2017. At Jaffrey Grade School, she will take over from Principal Susan Shaw-Sarles who will retire at the end of the school year. Shaw-Sarles has led that school for more than 20 years.
Students from Harrisville, Marlow, Nelson, Stoddard, Sullivan and Surry attend Keene Middle School.
