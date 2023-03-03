Contenders for three seats on the Keene Board of Education discussed pressing issues such as cyberbullying, vaping and the need to support LGBTQ students at the Keene School District’s candidates forum on Thursday night.
Incumbents Jaclyn Headings and Raleigh Ormerod and challengers Carter Chamberlin and Jennifer Friedman are running for the three three-year positions.
The school-board candidates took turns engaging in a two-hour conversation with an in-person audience of about 20 people at Keene High School, and answered questions given to them ahead of time.
The purpose of the forum, which was moderated by Luca Paris and co-hosted by Partnering for Public Education Keene, was to give community members a chance to see where candidates stand on various issues, Ben White, assistant superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, told The Sentinel. White added that public interaction with the candidates would help voters make an informed decision at the polls later this month.
Each candidate shared what issues they would be passionate about addressing as school-board representatives.
Ormerod, who is also a Keene city councilor, said he is concerned by increasing bullying incidents against students from diverse ethnic and geographical backgrounds.
“And when this [discrimination] gets displayed and propagated on social media, you can create 100 times the number of unwitting accomplices to what I think is serious criminal behavior outside these walls,” Ormerod said.
He added that the school board has made a lot of progress with the issue of diversity, equity and inclusion through educating students on how they can report these offenses.
This past November, school district administrators developed the Inclusiveness and Anti-Harassment Hearing Committee, which consists of students, parents, teachers and administrators.
“There is more work to be done until everyone feels safe from harassment,” Ormerod said.
Friedman, a librarian for 15 years, said teachers need to be free to educate their classes without any censorship.
“Intellectual freedom is kind of my thing and it’s under attack here in the state of New Hampshire … Students need to have access to books, even some books that make some adults uncomfortable,” she said.
Friedman hopes to rally support against classroom censorship by continuing to advocate for intellectual freedom.
Headings said she was infuriated by rising incidents of racism and bullying within the district, and believes vaping and substance abuse exacerbate bullying incidents.
“Vaping, drugs, alcohol — what that is doing to these kids with their ability to think and act, it just elevates all of the heightened aggressive language, behaviors, all of it,” Headings said.
Chamberlin, who served on the school board for three years starting in 2008, said he would like to advocate for proper maintenance of buildings to ensure their longevity.
N.H. Rep. Nicholas Germana, D-Keene, was the only audience member to ask a question during Thursday’s forum. He asked candidates to share their thoughts on two state bills pertaining to transgender youth.
The first, Senate Bill 272, states that if a student identifies with a different gender at school, teachers and other faculty would have to disclose information to parents regarding their student’s identity. The second, House Bill 619, states among other things that teaching a student that there are more than two genders, and telling students that they are free to choose their own gender, pronoun and sexual orientation, infringes on a parent’s rights over their child.
Chamberlin said he had not studied either bill and thus could not formulate an opinion on the topic.
Ormerod said the school board must oppose legislation that targets a particular population. “We need to support our transgender [students], as well as our LGBTQ students, in as many ways as we can,” Ormerod said. “I’m actually working with outside agencies to try to get more support in our schools with those [LBGTQ] programs.”
Friedman said the two bills are discriminatory toward LGBTQ youth.
“I would absolutely oppose this legislation,” she said.
Headings also expressed opposition to the bills, and said the safety and comfort of students must come first.
“In our schools not every child has a stable and happy home, and so if a student feels comfortable enough to share something with the teacher, who they may look up to, respect and feel safe with, they need to feel comfortable that they can share that and not have it reported back to the parents,” Headings said.
She added a teacher’s response should be different if the student were expressing suicidal tendencies, but mere sharing of gender identity is not something that should harm the classroom or the student.
“I’ve always been a supporter of LGBTQ and trans youth,” Headings said. “Let [LGBTQ students] be who they want to be; they’ve got a tough road ahead. They need to feel safe and supported, and this type of legislation serves no purpose, doesn’t matter if it’s in the school district or anywhere in the community.”
SAU 29 Superintendent Robb Malay wrapped up the forum by thanking the candidates for participating.
“Unfortunately, on March 14, we only get to choose three [candidates], and I think that we’ve made it very difficult for folks who have been paying attention to make that decision,” Malay said. “Hopefully, regardless of those outcomes, you will all continue to stay involved and active within our school system and our school district for all of our kids.”
Keene residents from all five of the city’s wards will vote at the Keene Recreation Center on Washington Street on March 14. The polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to choosing school district officers, voters will consider the district warrant, which asks voters for approval of the proposed $72,619,570 operating budget and other funding. The warrant can be found at https://bit.ly/3SfnqRS.
