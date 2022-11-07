Members of the Ashuelot River Park Advisory Board joined local residents and schoolchildren a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 26 celebrating the handmade clay decorations made by local students that now stand near the park’s entrance.
Arthur “Bud” Winsor, chair of the Ashuelot River Park Advisory Board, speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the handmade clay decorations made by local students.
Handmade by local schoolchildren, the clay sculptures feature various animals and plants and seek to enhance the park's beauty.
If you stroll through Keene’s Ashuelot River Park, something new might catch your eye near the entrance: a few handmade clay decorations created by local schoolchildren.
A ribbon-cutting for the newly installed “garden stacks” — tall, sculptural columns featuring various animals and plants — took place Oct. 26.
Over the past few years, the Ashuelot River Park Advisory Board has completed projects to enhance the park’s beauty. Board member Suzy Krautmann thought student artwork would be a nice addition and reached out to Franklin Elementary art teacher Forrest Bencivenga.
The two met in September 2021 and began discussing the community’s connection to the park and what the artwork would mean to the environment around it.
After finding a clay material that would hold up to the seasons, Bencivenga said she and her students began to brainstorm what the park means to them. The children talked about walking over the bridge to see the waterfall or snapping turtles in the river, picnics they had and art festivals they had attended there, she said.
Every class at Franklin Elementary School participated in the project.
Production began in January, starting with older students creating many of the bigger forms, and younger students working on large textured pieces pressed objects such as pine needles, leaves and bark. Classes came together to create fish, birds, mushrooms and other park features.
After completion, Bencivenga fired each clay piece at the school kiln and then took them to Brattleboro where they were glazed and fired to almost 1,300 degrees.
It was important for her students to experience this because public art is a vital part of any community, Bencivenga said.
“Having our students participate in making a piece of lasting art gives them a great sense of community pride.”
The advisory board chose to put the stacks near the entrance because they are more visible there, according to Krautmann. She said she’s looking forward to doing more projects in the future with local schools and bringing visitors into the park.
“With everything going on in the world, this is good for the students of Keene,” Krautmann said. “Students have gotten a bad rap, and this is something they worked with the community and did together, that’s my main focus.”
