The most controversial provision of a so-called “parents’ bill of rights” being considered in the N.H. Legislature involves a situation that seldom comes up, two local superintendents said in interviews this week.
Senate Bill 272, which has passed the Senate and is pending in the House, would require public schools to fully answer parents’ questions about how their children express gender identity at school, such as whether the child is using a different name or pronoun.
The measure is easily among the most contentious in the Statehouse this year. Sign-carrying protesters on either side of the issue have held demonstrations outside the Capitol, and hundreds of people have attended long legislative hearings.
Yet, Robert Malay, superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, said that in 30 years in education and working with many thousands of students, a young person has never approached him to discuss their gender identity.
A 2022 report by UCLA’s Williams Institute, based on government health surveys, estimates transgender people make up 0.6 percent of the U.S. population. It also found that those 13 to 17 are more likely to identify as transgender than adults.
Over the past eight years in Keene, Malay said he’s aware of few instances where issues related to gender identity arose and in most of those cases, the parents were already involved.
“It’s not like there’s a tidal wave of these occurrences happening in our schools, and when it does happen, our staff completely understands that the relationship between home and school is important,” said Malay, whose SAU covers the Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland school districts.
“Our staff would work through encouraging them to have a conversation with a parent or guardian without having to tell them to do it.”
The goal, he explained, would be for the student to feel safe in having discussions with trusted adults.
Parents and children need to find ways to be comfortable talking to one another about significant issues, including gender identity, he said, adding that if this does not occur, schools should have flexibility to discuss such things with the student.
However, under SB 272, parents could sue schools or teachers for violating its provisions.
“When things like this are mandated or put into a law, it gets difficult for teachers,” Malay said. “You’re asking educators to make a determination of what’s more important, the safety of that child or their job.”
Legislation on such matters seems tied to national politics, similar to issues such as school vouchers and restrictions on the way history can be taught, he said.
A 2021 state statute, commonly called the “divisive-concepts law,” bars public school educators from telling students that some people by virtue of a set of characteristics such as race, religion or national origin are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, consciously or unconsciously.
N.H. Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, is SB 272’s prime sponsor. The House Education Committee held a seven-hour hearing on the bill this past Tuesday before hundreds of people.
“Parents in New Hampshire love their children, they support their children, and above all, they want them to thrive,” she said in a statement after the hearing. “Today, I testified in support of my bill, SB 272, because it is not educators, but parents who have primary rights in the upbringing of children.
“School officials have only secondary responsibility and should respect the rights of New Hampshire parents.”
Carson said the bill would ensure parents have complete and accurate information about their kids.
“SB 272 is about doing right by New Hampshire parents, doing right by New Hampshire students, and making sure parents have the information they need to raise healthy, thriving children.”
Anthony Ferrantello, of Keene, a former candidate for the Cheshire County Commission, sent written testimony to the committee in support of the bill.
“As much as The Education Department, government public schools and public school boards self-proclaim themselves as ‘equal partners’ with parents toward our children’s education, parents remain the only authority over their minor children and their education,” he wrote.
“It is we parents who make decisions for our children and their well-being; not the teachers. Teachers have them for a short time, but parents have them for a lifetime.”
SB 272’s consideration in Concord comes as Republican legislators across the country have sought to prohibit gender-affirming care for young people.
In New Hampshire, Republicans introduced a bill this year to prohibit gender-transition care for those under 18 and to ban gender-identity instruction in public schools. The legislation never got out of committee.
A “parental rights” bill last year cleared the Senate on party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed. But the House killed it in a close vote after Republican Gov. Chris Sununu threatened to veto it.
The House also voted down a separate parental rights measure this year.
Monadnock Regional School District Superintendent Lisa A. Witte noted that most of the “parents’ rights” enumerated in the pending bill, SB 272, are already spelled out in state law.
“For example, parents can already exempt their children from immunizations, or from materials or subject matter that the parent finds objectionable,” she said. “With so many other significant issues for the Legislature to address, I don’t understand this duplication.”
The bill includes legal citations showing where various rights already exist in state or federal law, such as parents’ rights to direct the education of their children, enroll them in private schools and inspect instructional material.
Some other provisions don’t make sense because they address things that are not happening, such as storage of DNA records and biometric scans, said Witte, whose district includes Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy.
“There are so many important and real issues for the Legislature to address — it doesn’t make sense to me to spend time legislating for situations that simply do not exist,” she said.
Witte also said the measure seems to violate schools’ anti-discrimination policies that include protections involving gender identity.
“If you were to replace the references to gender/gender identity/transgender in the language of the bill with something else like a specific religion, for instance — would this piece of legislation be moving forward?”
Like Malay, Witte said issues involving gender identity do not often come up and when they do parents are typically involved.
“By and large, our experience has been that families have been very involved with and supportive of their transgender children, working with school personnel collaboratively to ensure all students have the resources and support they need in our schools.”
The House Education Committee is scheduled to vote this Tuesday on whether to recommend the full House pass the bill. If passed, it would go into effect if Sununu signs it. Republicans hold a razor-thin majority in the House.
