The Keene School District's warrant, including a proposed $72.6 million operating budget, is set to go in front of Keene voters for discussion and amendment at the district’s annual deliberative session Saturday.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Keene High School.
The Keene Board of Education approved the $72,619,570 budget proposal following a public hearing earlier this month. At that meeting, several educators and citizens advocated for restoring several elementary school special education positions to the budget, which the board ultimately did.
Voters in the district will get the chance to discuss and amend the warrant, including the proposed budget, at Saturday's deliberative session before voting it up or down at the polls in March.
Keene's budget proposal for the 2023-24 school year is up $963,667, or about 1.3 percent, from the current year’s operating budget, according to documents from the district.
Major budget drivers included energy costs, increased costs for required out-of-district tuition and transportation, increased costs to support student services to charter school services and increased construction and material costs for continuing safety renovations at the elementary schools, school board Chairman George Downing said at the budget hearing.
If voters reject the budget proposal at the polls in March, the district’s default budget of $71,027,581 would be implemented.
The budget proposal doesn’t include the costs of the two new employment contracts on this year's warrant, which are voted on separately. If those contracts are approved, the costs are added to the 2023-24 operating budget and incorporated into the budget in following years. The school board and bargaining units have already ratified the two contracts on this year’s warrant, and voters are not able to alter them at Saturday's deliberative session.
The first collective bargaining agreement on this year's warrant is a four-year contract with the Keene Education Association. That union represents roughly 323 teachers and other staff such as librarians and school counselors. The costs for pay and benefit increases in the first year of the contract are $1,164,386, with a four-year cumulative increase of $9,973,817.
The other contract on the warrant is a three-year agreement with the Association of Keene Tutors, which covers about 81 aides contracted to work with the schools. The costs for pay and benefit increases in the first year of the contract are $119,876, with a three-year cumulative increase of $629,998.
If all warrant articles pass as currently written, the district would need to raise a $38,186,470 in property taxes, for a tax burden of about $3,454 on a house valued at $200,000, according to the district's 2023-24 budget packet.
To view the full budget packet, visit bit.ly/3XU3WUJ.
After the warrant is finalized Saturday, Elections will be held Tuesday, March 14. In addition to the budget and warrant articles, three of the school board’s nine seats will be on the ballot. The filing period for open school district positions began Jan. 25 and runs through Friday.
