LANGDON — At the Fall Mountain Regional School District’s annual deliberative session Thursday, voters from all five member towns can discuss and amend a $35.1 million budget plan and other warrant articles. Among them are petitioned proposals to remove the budget committee’s authority and for the school board to study the feasibility of Walpole leaving the district.
The Fall Mountain district covers Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon and Walpole. The deliberative session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the Fall Mountain Regional High School library in Langdon.
The $35,059,225 budget proposal is down 2.36 percent from this year’s budget of $35,908,062. If the budget is defeated at the polls in March, a default budget of $35,791,563 would take effect.
The estimated tax impact on a property assessed at $100,000 is an increase of $9.14 in Acworth, $74.78 in Alstead, $165.18 in Charlestown and $57.56 in Walpole, and a decrease of $48.87 in Langdon. This does not reflect the impact of any end-of-year surplus funds that could reduce the tax burden.
This year’s warrant also includes a collective bargaining agreement with the Fall Mountain Teacher Association. The three-year contract calls for estimated salary and benefit increases of $478,593 next year, $488,540 the following year and $462,203 in the 2025-26 school year.
Articles three and four call for pulling money from capital improvement funds. The first proposes drawing $23,000 from the Acworth School Capital Reserve Fund to repaint and stain the exterior of the school. The second article requests $37,500 from the Langdon School Capital Reserve Fund for a new leach field at Sarah Porter School.
The fifth article asks to put up to $250,000 from any year-end unassigned fund balance into the high school’s capital reserve fund. This money would be held by the Charlestown trustees of trust funds, and no withdrawals would be permitted without the consent of district voters.
Two articles call for changes to the district’s articles of agreement. One would remove the requirement that elementary schools be maintained in North Charlestown and North Walpole. According to the budget digest — a document listing articles on the warrant with additional explanation — this change wouldn’t mean schools would be closed, “it just means the requirement for maintaining those schools is removed.” The article would also revise the agreement to reflect that the district has certain pre-K educational responsibilities by law.
The second article would prohibit the closure of schools in North Walpole or North Charlestown without a majority decision from voters in those towns.
A pair of articles submitted by petition round out this year’s warrant. The first would rescind the budget committee’s authority and replace the panel with an advisory budget committee. The other asks Walpole voters to direct the school board to study the feasibility of that town withdrawing from the district.
Neither the budget committee nor the school board recommend these two articles.
Fall Mountain created a budget committee last year, after residents voted 912-473 to approve a petition warrant article establishing the eight-member group. The budget committee has authority to set the budget proposal that goes to voters.
The article on this year’s warrant proposes stripping the group of that power, and making the budget committee an advisory board with seven members appointed by the school board for one-year terms. Under this model, the school board would be responsible for setting the annual budget proposal.
The other petition article before voters this year would direct the school board to study Walpole’s potential departure from the five-town district. If the article succeeds at the polls, the district would create a committee to conduct the study.
The committee would consist of at least one school board member and one selectboard member from each town in the district. The group would have 180 days from its formation to submit a report to the N.H. State Board of Education.
This article comes three years after Fall Mountain voters soundly rejected Charlestown’s effort to withdraw from the district. Prior to that district-wide vote, a committee studying the withdrawal proposal voted 7-3 to recommend Charlestown’s departure. But the committee’s minority warned the move would increase costs both in Charlestown and in what would be left of the Fall Mountain district, and could force services to be cut.
To view the full warrant with additional explanatory notes, visit bit.ly/3HGwWIP
After the warrant is finalized on Thursday, school district residents will choose officers and vote articles up or down at the election on Tuesday, March 14.
