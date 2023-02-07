20230207-LOC-Fall Mountain filer

The Fall Mountain Regional School District's annual deliberative session is scheduled for Thursday evening in the high school's library in Langdon.

 Sentinel file photo

LANGDON — At the Fall Mountain Regional School District’s annual deliberative session Thursday, voters from all five member towns can discuss and amend a $35.1 million budget plan and other warrant articles. Among them are petitioned proposals to remove the budget committee’s authority and for the school board to study the feasibility of Walpole leaving the district.

