WINCHESTER — Residents will vote on a proposal to fund stipends for school board members, and the rest of this year’s school district warrant, at the polls in March.
Here’s a look at the warrant:
Budget proposal: $13,089,941, up $422,071, or 3.3 percent, from the $12,667,870 budget for the current year. If voters reject the budget proposal at the polls, a default budget of $13,250,829 would take effect.
Hot topics: Whether to raise $5,200, plus required taxes of $398, to fund stipends for school board members. School board members would receive $1,000 each, and the board chair and vice-chair would receive $1,200. Stipends for school board members were cut from the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to School Board Chairwoman Lindsey Hildreth.
Other warrant articles: Voters will be asked whether to enter a two-year collective bargaining agreement with the Winchester Teachers’ Association. The contract would include wage and benefit increases estimated at $74,592 in 2023-24 and $72,937 for the following year.
Voters will also be asked whether to raise $25,000 for the district’s special education expendable trust fund, and if the district can allocate $125,000 for the building improvements capital reserve fund.
Contested races: Three candidates are vying for two three-year terms on the school board: incumbent Jacob Blake, Karen Vaine Jerome and David Olmstead.
Voting: Since the Winchester School District follows an official-ballot format, voters will elect officers and consider the entire warrant at the polls on Tuesday, March 14, at Winchester School from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
