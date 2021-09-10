N.H. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut will be the guest speaker at a meeting of the Cheshire County Republican Committee this weekend.
The meeting is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Old County Courthouse at 33 Winter St. in Keene. In addition to hearing from Edelblut, who is expected to discuss school choice, the committee will also vote on a new vice-chair, to serve through the end of 2022.
Prior to becoming education commissioner in 2017, Edelblut served in the N.H. House, representing Hillsborough District 38. He also ran for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2016 but lost to Chris Sununu.
Saturday’s meeting is open to the public. More information is available from Jerry Sickels at 903-8567.