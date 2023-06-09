The owner of a Keene property where a plane crashed near a multifamily residence last fall is looking to demolish the damaged structure and build two new ones on the site. The city's zoning board approved a variance for the project Monday.
Board members were unanimously in favor of landowner Wayne Brown's proposal to construct two single-story duplexes at 661 Main St. The buildings would be 62 feet by 28 feet and stand on either side of an existing asphalt driveway. Brown needed a variance as the proposal involves building two structures containing independent housing units on a single lot. Because the original structure was one building, Brown was changing one nonconforming use in the zoning ordinance to another.
The four-family apartment building currently on the site sustained residual damage after a single-engine aircraft owned by Monadnock Aviation crashed into a shed on the property on Oct. 21 after taking off from Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey. Brown said Friday he guessed he'd have to rebuild housing on the property "the night it was burning."
No tenants were hurt in the incident, but the two men aboard the plane — Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Mass., and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vt. — died in the crash. A preliminary report the National Transportation Safety Board released in November stated witnesses heard popping sounds coming from the plane before it crashed. A final report has yet to be released.
Brown said the two-story shed the plane hit had formerly served as a sheep barn and was destroyed in the ensuing three-alarm fire sparked by aviation fuel from the crashed aircraft.
He said the tenants living at the property at the time of the incident visited the site a few weeks later to recover their belongings and have all moved elsewhere.
The new duplexes would each contain two single-bathroom, two-bedroom units for a total of four. A small section of asphalt would also be poured for new parking opposite a garage at the end of the driveway, which remained intact after the crash.
Brown estimated the project could cost upward of $800,000.
"I'm going to hopefully start demolition within the next week or two," he said.
He expects to have to raise rent prices once the new housing is constructed and ready for occupancy.
"I was very low [charging] on my rent; I remember where I came from," Brown said. "I was born here in Keene and grew up my whole life here, and tried to be as fair as I could. With brand-new [housing] and what it's going to cost, I don't even know what my tax rate's going to be once they're built."
Brown, a Surry resident and the previous owner of W.E. Brown Roofing in Keene, has owned the 0.7-acre property since Dec. 1, 1999, according to city property records. He previously said that the existing 3,636-square-foot multifamily building is one of the oldest farmhouses on Keene's Main Street and that the shed destroyed in the crash was built in the 1830s.
Brown was present at Monday's zoning board meeting with Jonathan Saccoccio, principal architect of Brattleboro firm JA Saccoccio Workshop, who presented the project to the board. He said the new duplexes would better conform to the area, being two smaller, separate buildings compared to the large block shape of the damaged housing structure.
"The existing building ... had a nonconforming form to the character of the street and the neighborhood and the zoning district," Saccoccio said.
Brown said he wants to keep the property "neat and clean" after the new housing is built as the charred remains of the existing structure have been visible from Main Street for the past seven months.
His next course of action is to meet with Keene's planning board, and he hopes to develop project plans to present to the board within the next three to four weeks.
