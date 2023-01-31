WINCHESTER — A nonprofit focused on the town's commerce recently welcomed the first business to an industrial park it's tried to attract companies to in recent years.
Jason Cardinale, owner of Granite State Trailers, said he bought 5 undeveloped acres of the 62-acre Stone Mountain Business Park from the Winchester Economic Development Corp. this past November. He said he'll retain his current property on Keene Road in Winchester for trailer sales while the new lot will be used for manufacturing.
"I'm starting off with two buildings that are a total of about 6,500 square feet, with plans to add up to 25,000 square feet total over the next couple of years," Cardinale said of his plans in the park.
Granite State Trailers builds vehicle trailers both for commercial and individual buyers, with its biggest market being trailers that carry tiny houses, Cardinale said. He said his family has produced trailers in New York since 1968 and that he began his business in Winchester in September 2011.
Jessica Wright-Moore, board member of WEDC's marketing committee, said she feels the sale benefits both the town and Cardinale's company.
"Not only is this a huge project for Winchester, potentially bringing in commercial businesses, it's a huge thing for this local business owner who is now going to be expanding his business into the industrial park," she said.
Cardinale said his company built just over 700 trailers last year, about 350 at the Keene Road property and the rest at a manufacturing facility in Ghent, N.Y. He said he works with trailer dealers ranging from Pennsylvania to Maine.
With the purchase of the Stone Mountain land, Cardinale said he plans to sell the New York property after leasing the space from his dad for a number of years.
"The new facility in the business park will allow us to do in excess of 1,000 [trailers] or better as we grow into that facility," Cardinale said.
He said he hopes to begin construction on the smaller of his two new buildings in the industrial park before the winter ends, with the larger one planned for early spring. He's planning to submit a landscape plan to town officials soon to receive building permits.
"We hope to be fully operational by summertime in those two buildings," he said. "We are still currently manufacturing every day on Keene Road as well as my location in New York until I can get into these buildings."
Cardinale said he plans to hire two new employees within the next year after moving manufacturing into the two buildings and "probably 10 more people" over the next three years. His staff in New Hampshire includes himself and five other employees, one of whom works part-time.
"I'm hoping that within three years from now we'll be producing almost 2,000 trailers a year out of the location in New Hampshire," he said.
Cardinale declined to share the purchase price of the Stone Mountain lot.
The 62-acre Stone Mountain Business Park is at 1 Opportunity Drive and was formerly a gravel pit before town officials foreclosed on the property in 2010. Town officials began work with WEDC on the planned complex in 2012, according to a Sentinel report from 2014.
Construction on Stone Mountain Business Park's critical infrastructure officially started in summer 2020, The Sentinel previously reported, with companies able to purchase and begin building on lots after that portion of the project was completed. Wright-Moore said Opportunity Drive was built last year and sewer and water lines run the full length of the roadway.
"The next portion of the project will be adding a cul-de-sac to the roadway that's the extension of the property," she said. "The other lots will have a cul-de-sac that's going to be centrally located; right now, the roadway goes down and stops right about where [Cardinale's] piece of property is."
Wright-Moore said the industrial park is made up of five lots including Cardinale's, with buyers able to adjust how much land they're buying based on their business needs.
"We're really excited because we just think it's such an amazing spot," Wright-Moore said. "... [Winchester] is just not an area that's been very commercially economically developed, it's definitely more of a residential town. The main goal ... was to say, 'How can we alleviate the tax burden for the community?' and the biggest opportunity was this piece of property."
And for Cardinale, he said Winchester seems like the prime location to grow his business.
"I'm a town guy; I live in town, and I want to stay in town with my business," Cardinale said. "Everybody that I currently have employed lives in Winchester."
