A Keene entrepreneur says he sees a glass-half-full business opportunity in a window treatment showroom and installation service he plans to launch in early 2023.
Matt DeGrosky aims to open Monadnock Shutter & Shade at 28 Roxbury St. in January after a career working for other window treatment and interior decorating businesses in the region and Vermont for the past 16 years.
He said he began considering the idea for the business about three months ago.
"I wanted to be outside the franchise opportunities and do something that was independent and local, with more flexibility geographically and [with] price points to satisfy the local market," DeGrosky said. "... The low-hanging fruit is what I'm already doing, not having to learn a new business or put a huge bunch of capital at risk."
The business will serve both residential and commercial customers, DeGrosky said, with window options ranging from small installations for use in bathrooms to whole-home projects. He plans to sell a variety of shades and blindsstarting at $100-150 per window and up to $1,200 for motorized options.
"A lot of our business is being geared towards motorization, cordless operation and home automation," he said. "It'll be everything from what's called wand control, where at the shade you can push a button and the shade will go up, to state-of-the-art yelling 'Alexa, open the shades.' "
DeGrosky said the push for automated and cordless options comes on the heels of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission approving new standards in November that call for shades manufacturers to eliminate covering cords pulled on to raise or lower blinds. The CPSC states it voted unanimously in favor of the standards because the cords can be a choking hazard to children under 8.
Products in the company's downtown Keene showroom will include brands such as Norman, Lutron and Safe-T-Shade, the latter of which DeGrosky described as being at "the super affordable level." He intends to provide free design consultations for customers regardless of their planned applications. Consultations will include measurements and a review of product options.
Installation costs vary based on the size and complexity of the product design of what's being put in, but DeGrosky said shade installation will begin at $85 for the first four shades followed by $85 for each additional shade.
He wants to offer his services to customers across the Monadnock Region as well as into Vermont in the Brattleboro area and around Northfield, Mass. He said he can also ship to locations outside the region if customers want to install their own shades.
The business will be a three-person operation at its start, with DeGrosky stating he's hired a showroom sales and office manager. DeGrosky himself will perform installations and his wife will also help manage the business.
DeGrosky said he hopes the business will be fully ready to open by Jan. 15 after he purchases display materials for the showroom and establishes a social media presence. He said a website is already live, and customers can browse window treatment products as well as book consultations online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.