The Granite State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate hit a historic low last month at 1.9 percent, the N.H. Employment Security office in Concord announced in June, but whether that’s positive news for Monadnock Region employers varies based on their career sector.
NHES reported on June 13 that the rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points from April’s 2.1 percent. But out of the labor force population (763,890) recorded in May, the number of employed residents decreased by 220 from April, totaling 749,300 residents in May.
One area seeing steady growth appears to be manufacturing, as in the case of Fitzwilliam machining company ABTech, which produces precision air-bearing rotary tables and slides to be used in jet engines for GE Aviation, for example.
It’s a small company at 28 employees, according to President Ken Abbott, who said while most of the staff are on the manufacturing end of the business, current open positions range from sales account manager to production.
He said the company saw “unprecedented” growth through 2021, hiring 13 people in just 10 months, most of whom are still there today.
“We’ve been hovering around that [28] number for a few years now, but we did have one person who retired and one person wanted to start their own business,” Abbott said. “… We’ve had some really good success with hiring the right people.”
One of those 13 hired in 2021 was Fitzwilliam resident Kevin Dunham, 34, a machinist who had previously worked in construction but found an opportunity at ABTech when Abbott said the company offered to train him on how to work its equipment.
“We tend to bounce people around so they don’t necessarily sit on one machine for five years, and they cross-train in many different areas depending on where the constraint is,” Abbott said of those like Dunham on the machining floor.
ABTech moved to Fitzwilliam in 2017 with the objective of growing its manufacturing space after being founded in Swanzey in 1998 in a smaller facility. Abbott said the move has since opened employment opportunities to some workers hired since the move who commute from Massachusetts.
“We’re able to pull in employees from Gardner, Fitchburg, Erving and the Athol, Mass., area,” he said. “… We’re increasing benefits and rates for employee retention as well as attracting new people. And we’re just trying all the avenues we can in terms of recruiting and advertising for those local positions.”
A counterexample to Abbott’s apparent staffing success is Keene mental health agency Monadnock Family Services (MFS), where CEO Phil Wyzik says there are 38 vacant positions, increasing stress for the nonprofit’s employees and reducing the number of clients’ needs being fulfilled.
“On one hand, it’s great that the unemployment rate is low,” Wyzik said. “That still doesn’t give any kind of hint at the workforce problems that still exist, however. … a lower unemployment rate might mean there’s just less people out there looking for a job.”
Some of MFS’ open positions have been vacant for so long, the organization doesn’t expect to find the right person to fill them and plans to scrap them, Wyzik said. Those include physician and nurse roles as well as support staff and counselors.
The nonprofit has 185 staff, which Wyzik said has been a consistent, stable number in the years since the pandemic’s impact on the region, which brought mental health concerns to the forefront of everyday life.
“If I could wave a magic wand, I’d like to be around 200 or so,” he said. “We’ve tried everything we can possibly think of [for hiring] — job fairs and social media, print and targeted recruitments. We’ve also tried to increase our capacity to deal with interns who are still finishing their education.”
A positive, he notes, is that those interns tend to stick around with MFS and become full-time employees after completing their college or graduate school education. He said over the past five years about “five to seven people” remained at the nonprofit after interning there.
Employment economics
May’s record-low unemployment rate drew attention. Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement released the day the record was reported that the number indicates “New Hampshire is far and away the top state for families, employees, and businesses!” combined with its economic opportunity rankings and lack of sales and income taxes.
But William McColloch, chair of Keene State College’s economics program, seconds Wyzik in focusing on the number of available Granite Staters. In its June 13 report, NHES indicated the total labor force decreased by 3,520 residents between May 2022 and May this year.
“I think what’s actually driving the most recent fall in unemployment in the state is actually a fall in the labor force participation rate,” McColloch said. “That’s basically the portion of the working-age population that’s either actively working or actively searching for work.”
The evergreen challenge that affects that participation? Housing, McColloch said.
“Ever since the recession of 2008, you have a pretty marked decline nationally in new construction that’s never really recovered,” he said. “We haven’t been building enough new houses to match population growth, and so that relative undersupply, I think, is one of the deeper drivers of rising real estate prices.”
Those prices combined with declining average personal incomes, he said, are an equation for employment deficit. Though there was some drive for inflation-adjusted wages earlier in the pandemic-era workforce, McColloch said in New Hampshire workers’ wages have fallen and not kept pace with inflation since the middle of 2021.
Noted sectors of need McColloch indicated are education, financial services, and nursing.
“… It’s surprisingly difficult, particularly for workers in the western half of the state … to get a one- or two-year nursing degree.”
But save for industry-specific issues like the apparent nursing degree desert, McColloch said shrinking labor force participation is a statewide issue, not specific to the Monadnock Region or one swath of New Hampshire. Manchester and Nashua show similar declines to other areas, he said.
“I worry about the deeper drivers of that: Why the actual labor force is shrinking,” McColloch said. “It’s not out-migration, it’s not from people leaving the state. The state population actually grew as a consequence of in-migration.
“You wonder to what extent people are dealing with long-term health issues, to what extent the affordability of child care is presenting challenges to be able to work full-time. I think those are the real challenges facing working people.”
